St Pete Pride celebrates 24 years with Here Comes the Sun

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

Organizers say St Pete Pride welcomed over 400,000 people to St. Petersburg in 2025, showcasing why it’s Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride. They hope to exceed that number with Here Comes the Sun, this month’s 24th annual celebration culminating June 28.

The nonprofit announced their 2026 theme in January. St Pete Pride Executive Director Bior Guigni, who joined the organization ahead of last year’s celebration, said it was chosen because it “celebrates renewal, visibility and the strength found in the community.”

“After a challenging year for many, Here Comes the Sun reflects a shared moment of emergence — where LGBTQIA+ people, allies and partners come together to illuminate Pride in every color,” she shared. “The sun symbolizes hope, warmth and the power of being seen. Just as a rainbow cannot exist without light, Pride is made possible through collective support, advocacy and allyship.”

“This year’s Pride season feels especially important,” she adds now. “There are a lot of voices right now trying to make LGBTQ+ people feel smaller, quieter or easier to ignore. But if this past year has shown me anything, it’s that we are resilient.

“We continue to show up,” she continues. “We continue to support one another, and we continue to take up space with joy, authenticity and pride.”

St Pete Pride President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch agrees.

“There is a reason we reach for the sun,” he says. “Even in the darkest seasons — and make no mistake, we have lived through some of the darkest — there is something in us that turns toward light… We are a people who have always known that joy is not a reward for surviving. Joy is the resistance itself.”

It’s something St Pete Pride’s all-volunteer board echoes. In addition to Green-Calisch, whose time as president ends this year, its officers include Trent Brock, vice president; Alex Green, treasurer and Darius Lightsey, secretary.

The governing body also includes board members Travis Geerdes, Susan DiDino, Molly Robison, De’Mario Jives, Chris Trevena, Anthony Arevalo, Stephanie Foglia, Stacy Sciarra and Diana Rierson. Each plays a significant part in keeping St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ community connected before, during and after June.

Complementing St Pete Pride’s year-round programming, the organization’s unofficial start to the 2026 Pride season began with this year’s Mx St Pete Pride pageant, held May 4 in Ybor. St Pete Pride crowned Ashton Opulence as Mr. St Pete Pride, Imani L. Valentino as Miss St Pete Pride and Kenzi D. Lavish as Mx. St Pete Pride: PHOTOS: St Pete Pride crowns 2026 Royal Court

“We were so pleased with the creativity and pageantry displayed at this year’s Mx St Pete Pride pageant,” Lightsey shared afterwards. “We’re very proud of our new court and excited for them to have the opportunity to shine on a larger platform.”

The court was equally as thrilled.

“St Pete Pride means much more than a pageant,” Opulence says. “To me, it means family, unity and change… St Pete Pride 2026 is going to give you the opportunity to make an impact on your community, your way.”

The celebration is “like a reunion of chosen family,” Valentino adds. “It’s that feeling of looking around and realizing you’re not alone — and never were. Pride isn’t just about the now, it’s about those who fought, sacrificed and paved the way for the freedoms we experience today.”

Lavish calls St Pete Pride “a celebration of life, love, joy, happiness, equality and inclusivity.” The entertainer says the entire court — tasked with representing the organization throughout June and after — is eager to connect with the community, something they’ve been doing since late last month.

St Pete Pride held an expanded weekend kickoff May 29-31, beginning with a street festival in the Grand Central District. The LGBTQ+-centric neighborhood is also the celebration’s birthplace.

Local vendors lined Central Ave. with a mainstage in front of Cocktail. The LGBTQ+ hotspot hosted the royal court, more local fan favorites and headliner Apocalypse Noir.

“We couldn’t wait for June, so we got the celebration started early!” St Pete Pride shared afterwards. “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate, support local businesses, connect with community and enjoy amazing performances… we’re just getting started!”

The kickoff ventured to SkyBeach Resort May 30-31. Supporters participated in an inaugural pickleball tournament, beach party and drag brunch. St Pete Pride said the weekend wasn’t just a party, it was “a celebration of community, visibility and the joy that makes St Pete Pride so special.” PHOTOS: St Pete Pride 2026 kicks off across St. Petersburg

The mentality has been on full display since. Green-Calisch was front and center June 4, when he and other representatives from St Pete Pride joined elected officials to raise the Pride flag above St. Petersburg City Hall for the 13th year in a row: PHOTOS: St. Petersburg raises the Pride flag during Shine with Pride 2026

The ceremony was flanked by Shine with Pride, the city’s pop-up Pride event featuring local vendors, giveaways and more.

Officials revealed ahead of time that the municipal building received a Progressive Pride makeover for the festivities.

St. Petersburg City Hall houses the mayor’s office, city council chambers and more. Each of the 14 stairs along its entrance were recolored in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, black, brown, light blue, pink and white: St. Petersburg City Hall steps into Pride Month with rainbow staircase

The design mirrors the city’s Progressive Pride street mural, which was removed by state officials last year as a part of an anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Department of Transportation directive. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch vowed at the time to keep the spirit of St. Petersburg’s murals alive in other ways, on full display during the flag raising.

The ceremony opened with remarks from St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer, St Pete Pride’s former president and interim executive director. He called the morning a recognition of “the contributions, resilience and diversity of our LGBTQ+ community,” one that reaffirms “our commitment to continuing to build a city where everyone feels welcome and valued.”

He was joined at the podium by Welch, members of the St. Petersburg City Council, state Representatives Michele Rayner and Lindsay Cross, Pinellas County School Board Chair Caprice Edmond and other local leaders. St. Petersburg City Council Chair Lisset Hanewicz spoke next.

“You belong. Period,” she addressed the crowd. “You belong in this city, you belong at the table, you belong in our schools, in our workplaces, in our neighborhoods, in our houses of worship, in City Hall and every place where the future of St. Petersburg is shaped. You are valued, and no matter what anyone tries to tell you — whether it comes from a bully, a law, a headline or even that voice in your head that sometimes whispers otherwise — you are not alone.”

Rayner reflected on her journey as the first Black, openly LGBTQ+ woman elected to the Florida Legislature after that.

“Our joy is our resistance. Our showing up as who we are is our resistance,” she said. “Our joy is our protest. Us showing up as who we are is our protest — and in this moment when we are facing forces that are coming at us, we must clearly show up as who we are.”

The mayor followed.

“We will not let our LGBTQ+ community be silenced, we will not allow fear to drown out freedom and we will continue to stand together to speak out and lead with love and courage because that is who we are,” Welch said. “We are a resilient city, we are a compassionate city, we are a welcoming city and we are not going backwards.”

Green-Calisch gave the ceremony’s closing remarks. He began by thanking elected officials for standing with the LGBTQ+ community and by praising the St Pete Pride board, its other volunteers and the 2026 Royal Court for shaping this month’s celebration.

“As the first Black board president of St Pete Pride, I do not take this moment lightly,” he said. “I carry with me the names of those who came before us, I carry the weight of our trans siblings — especially our Black and Brown trans siblings, who continue to face relentless assault on their dignity, their safety and their very existence — and to them I say what I will always say. We see you, we need you and you will never stand alone.”

St Pete Pride’s Family Day followed June 7 at the St. Pete Pier. Organizers called it a day “filled with laughter, community and plenty of Pride” and “a beautiful reminder that Pride is for all ages” as Pridegoers enjoyed vendors, music and more.

St Pete Pride’s Stonewall Reception subsequently returned June 11. The annual fundraiser reflects on the origins of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and examines work facing the community today: PHOTOS: St Pete Pride holds 2026 Stonewall Reception

Brock addressed attendees first. St Pete Pride’s vice president noted that “for the first time in a long time, we have a full board of directors,” praising their hard work as they prepare not just for this month’s celebration but for next year’s 25th anniversary.

That milestone will mean “25 years of people showing up, speaking out and building one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country, right here in St. Pete,” he said. “But at the same time … people are working harder every day to make it more difficult to be LGBTQ+.

“They want us to shrink, they want us to be quieter, they want us to be less visible,” Brock continued. “Our response has to be the opposite. We must be bigger, we must be louder, and we must be more visible … St Pete Pride isn’t going anywhere.”

Brock subsequently introduced the mayor, thanking Welch for his continued support of St Pete Pride and the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s something empowering when you can stand on your truth, and that’s what we’re doing in our community, despite all the hatred that’s coming our way,” he began. Welch noted that local advocates gathered at City Hall prior to the event to read proclamations recognizing Pride, the 10-year mark of Pulse and more: St. Petersburg Pride, Family and Faith Month proclamations draw support and scrutiny

“It’s not right that we discriminate against folks in our nation and in the free state of Florida,” the mayor noted. “St. Pete is going to be a beacon in this state in what it means for everyone to be equal. When we say ‘We Are St. Pete’ … that’s for everybody, full stop.”

Green-Calisch spoke next, thanking attendees for supporting St Pete Pride when many sponsors have stopped. He specifically noted that while the organization was down nearly $200,000 as of last month, individual donations have increased by nearly 1,000% to make up for the shortfall.

“I implore you to continue to challenge your organizations to support St Pete Pride,” Green-Calisch said. “To talk to your friends, to encourage them to give $1 or $5, whatever feels appropriate for their budget, to make sure that we are able to continue to provide the level of excellence that you all require of us.”

Read more here: Here Comes the Sun: St Pete Pride Needs You Now

The board president was subsequently honored by Green, St Pete Pride’s treasurer. Thanking him for his service, he noted “we would not be where we are today without Byron’s leadership, vision and countless hours of work behind the scenes.”

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers and Guigni gave the evening’s final remarks, reflecting on their shared commitment to both St. Petersburg and Pride. The royal court subsequently performed and attendees enjoyed the rest of the evening before St Pete Pride returned for a Pulse vigil June 12.

The group partnered with Justice Over Everything, the Contigo Fund and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida in Pinellas County to reflect on the tragedy’s 10-year mark. They did so at the site of the city’s former Progressive Pride street mural, highlighting that the rainbow FDOT paved over is beginning to reappear in the Florida sun: PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ advocates mark 10 years since Pulse in St. Petersburg

Partner and other official events — originally set to include St Pete Pride’s Juneteenth celebration Shades of Pride, now set for July 19 — continue through June 28. This year’s finale weekend will begin a day early with Transtastic on Thursday, June 25.

The annual event centers the transgender and gender-expansive community and will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. St Pete Pride partnered with TransNetwork for the second year to give the outing its “for us, by us” feel, says President Callen Jones.

They say Transtastic and the Trans March — which will once again precede this year’s parade on June 27, detailed below, “are vital parts of the Pride celebrations. They were founded almost 10 years ago as a way to intentionally hold space for our joy and visibility, and TransNetwork has proudly partnered with St Pete Pride for the second year in a row in planning them… placing our community at the forefront of all aspects of these events.

“Transtastic is a night where all trans and gender expansive people are invited to come together in celebration of our community featuring trans artists and musicians,” Jones continues. “The Trans March is a palpable symbol of our presence, kicking off before the St Pete Pride parade, where all members of our community and allies are invited to join us to show we are here, we matter and we will not be silenced or erased.”

Slay the Bay — St Pete Pride’s reimagined Friday Night Concert — will take place before then on June 26 from 4-11 p.m. at The Coliseum. Originally set to take place at Al Lang Stadium, organizers announced the new venue June 24: St Pete Pride’s Slay the Bay to move indoors to The Coliseum

Headliners include British singer and rapper Chinchilla, who “thrives within her own unique wonderland.” The artist says “the CHIN ethos is authentic and unapologetic,” something that’s resulted in nearly 600,000 followers in TikTok, over 260,000 on Instagram and over 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

“Known for her powerhouse vocals, fearless lyrics, and commanding stage presence, she’s ready to bring that same energy to Pride Weekend,” St Pete Pride teases.

Hip hop artists Bobbi LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede, better known as Flyana Boss, will also feature. The duo first went viral with their hit single “You Wish” in 2023 and haven’t slowed down since.

They’ve supported Ke$ha and Janelle Monae on tour, amassed 1.3 million followers in TikTok, 660,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 550,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, where their next EP drops ahead of St Pete Pride. The organization says to expect “infectious energy, viral hits and the larger-than-life personality that made them a sensation.”

Cain Culto rounds out the evening’s headliners. The artist’s “Kentucky Latin Art-Pop” is described as “a raw, genre-defying blend of memory, myth and resistance” that St Pete Pride says “will leave a lasting impression.”

He uses his platform to champion free thought as he “defies dogma through the visual and recording arts — threading his queerness and politics into rituals of liberation,” his website reads. Culto “crafts provocative music and visuals that challenge faith, politics and capitalism, fusing protest, satire and undeniable pop magic.”

“Experience the ultimate Pride party under the lights of St. Petersburg,” St Pete Pride says, calling the concert “our most impactful night of the season.” Tickets begin at $85 and like other ticketed events support the organization’s work.

This year’s parade and festival will follow June 27 from 2-9 p.m. in both North and South Straub parks. General admission is free or attendees can “skip the line” at North Straub for a base price of $20. VIP tickets for South Straub, which is 21+ this year, are a base price of $75 and include two drink tickets with a premier lounge and viewing area.

The Trans March, set to kick off the parade at 5 p.m. from Vinoy Park, will also include a festival area this year. Jones says time ahead of the march “has been extended in a dedicated, fenced in space to give attendees more time to connect, prepare for the march by decorating their shirts, and hear from community leaders about why this march, as one the first to be founded, matters locally and on a broader scale.”

The parade itself, set to include over 150 groups marching from Al Lang Stadium along Bayshore Dr., will take place at 6 p.m. In addition to local organizations and advocates, it will feature the majority of this year’s grand marshals.

This year’s honorees are Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s co-founder who stepped down after 28 years in 2025 to lead the nationwide Color of Change and Dr. Bob Wallace, founder of St. Petersburg clinic Love the Golden Rule.

“This is truly an honor, and I have to admit it has been a dream of mine over the years to have the opportunity to represent such an incredible community on such an incredible day,” he says.

Tampa Bay activist Adam Ryan, a volunteer with Girls Rock, PFLAG Safety Harbor, TransNetwork and more, will also be recognized.

“I love the pure passion and pride that St. Pete has for its people,” he explains. “St Pete Pride tries to represent both the protest and the party of the movement … I am so proud to stand as a beacon for showing up exactly as you are… I am deeply honored to stand alongside the grand marshals this year.”

Kori Stevens, affectionately known as the First Lady of St. Pete, is another grand marshal. The local legend has a long history with St Pete Pride via its pageant system and more.

Rounding out the list is Discord Addams, another local advocate who stepped into the international spotlight on the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The season 18 breakout will perform throughout the weekend as well. Read more about this year’s honorees below: St Pete Pride announces 2026 grand marshals

Joining Addams for entertainment, scheduled to take place before, during and after the parade, is fellow “Drag Race” alum Sam Star. The entertainer competed on season 17 and is currently appearing on season 11 of “All Stars.”

“It is always an amazing time seeing so many people come together, especially in majority conservative states, to be visible and proud in the face of adversity,” Star says. “Pride to me is self-love! Celebrating exactly who you are without shame. In such a crazy political climate I think it’s so important for us to be visible, stand together and show we are PROUD!”

Additional entertainers include The Real X Man, a queer rapper and musician who makes “bangers for the girls, gays, thems, theys and allies,” and Tampa Bay’s Gripp Entertainment Group. The company specializes in drag and unique circus entertainment.

“Gripp Entertainment is honored to team up with St Pete Pride to bring the circus to Pride!” says Mr. Sissy Gripp, the LLC’s owner. She’ll be joined by Alice Marie Gripp, Griffin, Special K, Gaby Rosa, Spencer Rizk, Ace of Wands and other artists.

Audiences will enjoy balloon artists, jugglers, go-go dancers, stilt walkers and more. The VIP section will also feature professional pole performers, fire performers and aerialists.

“We are most excited to headline this year’s Pride festival with a 30-minute production featuring all queer circus and drag performers,” Gripp explains. “This production will feature the drama, circus arts and elevated entertainment for which the Gripps are known.

“This year’s Pride is about being louder and more unified than ever before. We will proudly represent this message through each of our 18 entertainers and our biggest production to date,” he notes. “Our entertainers are ready to be loud, be queer and make this the biggest St Pete Pride yet!”

The EDGE District, home to LGBTQ+ hotspot Enigma and more, will host PrideTopia after the parade. Pridegoers are encouraged to make plans to “eat, drink, play and stay all night.”

This year’s celebration will end where it all began the next day, returning to the Grand Central District for St Pete Pride’s street fair. The 2000-3000 blocks of Central Ave. will close for vendors and massive crowds from 12-5 p.m.

Cocktail will once again provide mainstage entertainment. After welcoming “Drag Race” alum Laganga Estranja and Olivia Luxe pre-Pride, they’ll feature Kerri Colby and additional performances from Addams during the street fair, along with rapper Tommy Genesis and legendary diva Pepper MaShay.

VIP experiences are currently available through the venue, which will also host the official after party. The district is home to LGBTQ+ venues like The Garage and Lucky Star as well, set to offer their own unique ways of celebrating St Pete Pride.

“Pride Month is one of the highlights of the year, and the Grand Central District is honored to be part of it,” says Grand Central District Association Executive Director Chris Arnold.

“We love welcoming the thousands of people who come together in support of community, diversity and inclusion,” he continues. “Pride reflects the spirit of Grand Central and we look forward to showcasing the local businesses, creativity and welcoming atmosphere that make our district such a special place.”

While the month ends with St Pete Pride’s largest events, festivities are set to continue throughout the year. In addition to the BIPOC-focused Shades of Pride in July, St Pete Pride will host Sapphic St. Pete in November, a week-long celebration geared toward the region’s lesbian, queer women and sapphic communities.

“To this community — the marchers and the mourners, the organizers and the dreamers, the ones who have shown up year after year no matter what Florida has thrown at us — thank you,” Green-Calisch says. “Thank you for not letting them dim our joy, our shine — who we are. Thank you for choosing, again and again, to come back into the light.

“Here comes the sun,” he concludes. “And we are ready.”

For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, read the official St Pete Pride Guide — available digitally at the link and at all official events in print — and pick up our St Pete Pride issue now through July 1.

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