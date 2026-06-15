PHOTOS: St Pete Pride holds 2026 Stonewall Reception

St Pete Pride President Byron Green-Calisch. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride held the 2026 Stonewall Reception June 11 at Coastal Creative, reflecting on the origins of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and the work facing the community today.

The evening featured entertainment and welcomed St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers and more local advocates. St Pete Pride Vice President Trent Brock was the first to speak.

He noted that “for the first time in a long time, we have a full board of directors,” praising their hard work as they prepare not just for this month’s celebration but for next year’s 25th anniversary.

That milestone will mean “25 years of people showing up, speaking out and building one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country, right here in St. Pete,” he said. “But at the same time … people are working harder every day to make it more difficult to be LGBTQ+.

“We must be bigger, we must be louder, and we must be more visible,” he concluded. “St Pete Pride isn’t going anywhere.”

Brock subsequently introduced the mayor, thanking Welch for his continued support of St Pete Pride and the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s something empowering when you can stand on your truth, and that’s what we’re doing in our community, despite all the hatred that’s coming our way,” he began. He noted that local advocates gathered at City Hall prior to the event to read proclamations recognizing Pride, the 10-year mark of Pulse and more.

St Pete Pride President Byron Green-Calisch spoke next, thanking attendees for supporting St Pete Pride when many sponsors have stopped. He specifically noted that while the organization was down nearly $200,000 as of last month, individual donations have increased by nearly 1000% to make up for the shortfall.

The board president was subsequently honored by Alex Green, St Pete Pride’s treasurer, as he approaches the end of his term. Thanking him for his service, he noted “we would not be where we are today without Byron’s leadership, vision and countless hours of work behind the scenes.”

Flowers and St Pete Pride Executive Director Bior Guigni gave the evening’s final remarks, reflecting on their shared commitment to both St. Petersburg and Pride. The royal court closed the evening with entertainment.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s reception. For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, read the official St Pete Pride Guide, also available at all official events and our current issue. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

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