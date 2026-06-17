St Pete Pride announces 2026 grand marshals

(Graphics via St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride unveiled their 2026 grand marshals June 17, five locals set to lead this year’s parade June 27 in Downtown St. Petersburg.

“These remarkable leaders, advocates, artists, and changemakers embody the spirit of this year’s theme, Here Comes the Sun,” St Pete Pride announced. “Through service, visibility, compassion, and courage, each has made a lasting impact on our community and beyond.”

The first of this year’s honorees is Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s co-founder who stepped down after 28 years in 2025 to lead the nonprofit Color of Change.

“Smith is a nationally recognized civil rights leader,” St Pete Pride noted. “… Her leadership helped secure marriage equality, overturn Florida’s ban on gay adoption, and defend LGBTQ+ Floridians against hundreds of discriminatory bills.”

Tampa Bay activist Adam Ryan, a volunteer with PFLAG Safety Harbor, TransNetwork and other organizations, will also be recognized for his advocacy. St Pete Pride says he “combines art, advocacy, and authenticity to help create the representation and community support future generations deserve.”

“I love the pure passion and pride that St. Pete has for its people,” Ryan says. “St Pete Pride tries to represent both the protest and the party of the movement… I am so proud to stand as a beacon for showing up exactly as you are. I may mess up or say the wrong things sometimes, but I never stop putting myself out there to fight the good fight. I am deeply honored to stand alongside the grand marshals this year.”

Discord Addams, who stepped into the international spotlight on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 this year, was chosen for her authenticity.

“Known for her punk-rock style, fearless self-expression, iconic runway walk, and unforgettable stage presence, Discord continues to inspire others to embrace their individuality and live boldly,” St Pete Pride noted. The grand marshal will perform throughout the weekend as well, at both South Straub June 27 and as a part of Cocktail’s entertainment lineup June 28 at the street festival: View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram

Former Miss St Pete Pride Kori Stevens, a local legend affectionately known as the First Lady of St. Pete, will be recognized for her philanthropy and community engagement.

“I’ve been at this for a very long time,” she says. “It’s always great to be recognized, but for me it’s not a necessity. I consider it an honor and a pleasure to serve this amazing community!”

Stevens, who recently underwent surgery, says that while she won’t be able to attend this year’s celebration “I will absolutely be with you all in spirit! Much love and respect to you all!”

Rounding out the list is Dr. Bob Wallace, founder of St. Petersburg clinic Love the Golden Rule.

“With 50 years of being a member of this gay community, I am proud to claim St. Petersburg as my home,” he notes. “… This is truly an honor, and I have to admit it has been a dream of mine over the years to have the opportunity to represent such an incredible community on such an incredible day.”

“Please join us in celebrating these incredible Grand Marshals as they help lead Florida’s largest Pride celebration on Saturday, June 27,” St Pete Pride noted. Read more about the grand marshals below:

For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, read the official St Pete Pride Guide — available digitally at the link and at all official events in print — and pick up our St Pete Pride issue June 18-July 1.

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