St Pete Pride announces 2026 theme and signature events

(Graphic courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride announced key details about this year’s 24th annual celebration Jan. 14, including its 2026 theme “Here Comes the Sun.”

Florida’s largest Pride welcomed over 400,000 people to St. Petersburg last June, Executive Director Bior Guigni says. The nonprofit hopes to exceed that with this year’s festivities.

“Rooted in St. Petersburg’s identity as the Sunshine City, this theme celebrates renewal, visibility and the strength found in the community,” Guigni explains. “After a challenging year for many, ‘Here Comes the Sun’ reflects a shared moment of emergence — where LGBTQIA+ people, allies and partners come together to illuminate Pride in every color.

“The sun symbolizes hope, warmth and the power of being seen,” she continues. “Just as a rainbow cannot exist without light, Pride is made possible through collective support, advocacy and allyship.”

In addition to its year-round programming, which includes a networking partnership with the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, 2026 events will begin April 25. That’s when the Mx St Pete Pride pageant will return to crown its next set of representatives.

A full Pride Kickoff weekend will follow May 29-31. Expanded festivities will span St. Peterburg.

St Pete Pride announced the weekend will begin with a Friday Night Kickoff in the Grand Central District, “where our roots run deep,” before two events on Saturday: a pickleball tournament and sunset beach party. A Sunday drag brunch will follow.

Family Day will return June 7, moving to the St. Pete Pier. The youth-focused celebration will include St Pete Pride’s second annual pet parade.

This year’s Stonewall Reception will be held June 13 before the debut of the sapphic-focused Lipstick Masquerade June 13. To center Black LGBTQ+ voices, Shades of Pride 2026 moves to Juneteenth.

Pride’s signature weekend will follow, festivities that will be preceded by the transgender-focused Transtastic June 25. The Friday Night Concert will be held June 26, now paired with a Market on the Waterfront, and the Pride Festival, TransMarch and Parade will return June 27.

St Pete Pride 2026 will close June 28 in the Grand Central District for this year’s street fair. Unless noted, specific locations will be announced in the coming months.

Leading up to June, St Pete Pride is also seeking additional board members. The body currently consists of President Byron Green-Calisch, recently appointed Vice President Trent Brock, Executive Treasurer Alex Green and Secretary Darius Lightsey with board members Susan DiDino, Travis Geerdes, DeMario Jives, Chris Trevena and Molly Robison.

Board applications and additional opportunities to support St Pete Pride’s efforts launch Jan. 20. The entire community is invited to “stand with us in celebration and purpose,” the organization notes.

For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, visit StPetePride.com and read more soon from Watermark Out News.

