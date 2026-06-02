St. Petersburg City Hall steps into Pride Month with rainbow staircase

ST. PETERSBURG | The steps of St. Petersburg City Hall have undergone a Progressive Pride makeover ahead of two signature LGBTQ+-focused events this week.

The municipal building houses the mayor’s office, city council chambers and more. Each of the 14 stairs along its entrance were recolored in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, black, brown, light blue, pink and white.

The design mirrors the city’s Progressive Pride street mural, which was removed by state officials last year as a part of an anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Department of Transportation directive. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch vowed at the time to keep the spirit of St. Petersburg’s murals alive in other ways.

“Make no mistake, this is not the end of the story,” he shared in August. The city subsequently installed 11 Pride-inspired bike racks at the site in December.

Watermark Out News has reached out to the City for additional information about the installation, which appears to be applied via adhesive. It will be on full display June 4 for the city’s flag raising with St Pete Pride and Shine with Pride, a pop-up Pride event.

View photos of the installation below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

The City also posted video of the installation, seen below: View this post on Instagram

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