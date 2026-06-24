St Pete Pride’s Slay the Bay to move indoors to The Coliseum

(Graphics via St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride announced June 24 that Slay the Bay will now take place June 26 from 4-11 p.m. at The Coliseum.

The signature event is St Pete Pride’s reimagined Friday Night Concert, last held at Jannus Live. It was originally set to take place at Al Lang Stadium, chosen to create “a waterfront concert and market blending sound, style and connection” with “unforgettable acts” and fireworks.

Slay the Bay tickets originally began at $85. They are now a base price of $30 for the indoor location, with “move to the front” upgrades available for an additional base price of $20. St Pete Pride noted current ticketholders will be contacted via email with additional information.

“Too hot to SLAY the BAY outside? We thought so too!” St Pete Pride shared. “To help everyone stay cool, Friday’s Slay the Bay: Concert & Night Market is moving indoors to The Coliseum!”

Headliners will include British singer and rapper Chinchilla, hip hop artists Bobbi LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede, better known as Flyana Boss, and Cain Culto. Local favorite Adriana Sparkle will now emcee and DJ Teegan Harley will have an opening set.

“That means all the energy, all the entertainment, and all the Pride… now with air conditioning,” St Pete Pride shared. The concert will also feature “local vendors, community partners and plenty of opportunities to kick off Pride Weekend in comfort.”

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St Pete Pride’s Transtastic will precede the concert on June 25. The Saturday Festival, Trans March and Pride Parade will follow June 27 before festivities culminate June 28 with the Sunday Street Fair.

For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, read the official St Pete Pride Guide — available digitally at the link and at all official events in print — and pick up our St Pete Pride issue now through July 1.

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