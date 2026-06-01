PHOTOS: St Pete Pride 2026 kicks off across St. Petersburg

Mx St Pete Pride 2026 Kenzi D. Lavish performs at St Pete Pride’s kickoff. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride 2026 officially kicked off May 29-31 with an expanded weekend of festivities in the Grand Central District and at SkyBeach Resort.

The kickoff began May 29 from 5-10 p.m. along Central Ave., which featured several blocks of local vendors. The evening’s entertainment was concentrated in front of Cocktail.

The LGBTQ+ hotspot hosted St Pete Pride’s 2026 Royal Court and headliner Apocalypse Noir, featuring Jan Sport from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Crowds kept the celebration going well into the evening in and outside the venue.

“We couldn’t wait for June, so we got the celebration started early!” St Pete Pride shared afterwards:

Festivities continued May 30-31 at SkyBeach Resort. Pridegoers participated in a pickleball tournament, beach party and drag brunch featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Miss Vanjie.

“History was made this morning as players hit the courts for St Pete Pride’s inaugural pickleball tournament during our Kickoff Weekend,” organizers shared after the games. They also noted the evening was “more than a beach party. It was a celebration of community, visibility, and the joy that makes St Pete Pride so special.”

St Pete Pride festivities continue through June. Learn more in the official guide, available at all official events and publishing from Watermark Out News June 4. View our photos from the kickoff in Grand Central District below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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