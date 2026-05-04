PHOTOS: St Pete Pride crowns 2026 Royal Court

The 2026 Mx St Pete Pride pageant May 3. (Photo by Joseth Rivera)

TAMPA | St Pete Pride held the 2026 Mx St Pete Pride pageant May 3 at 1920 Ybor, crowning its next Royal Court in a celebration of local LGBTQ+ talent and community.

The pageant signaled the unofficial start of pride season, building momentum toward next month’s 24th annual St Pete Pride. It was emceed by Amari Lavish and honored the 2025 reigns of Miss St Pete Pride Seduction Dickerson, Mr. St Pete Pride Dioscar Demilo and Mx. St Pete Pride Roman Marco Lewinsky, along with the 15-year mark of former Miss St Pete Pride Jaeda Fuentes.

This year was the first time the pageant was held in Ybor, a move attendees welcomed. Pride was on full display throughout the evening and festivities began with a welcome from Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride’s president.

He emphasized how vital diversity and inclusivity are to the community and how legislation targeting support for DEI across the state has intensified the need for donations. He noted financial backing allows events like the Mx St Pete Pride pageant to continue.

“Unfortunately, misinformed or not, these actions directly impact us as an organization,” he said. “Every dollar that we raise goes back into this community, and we cannot do it without your support.”

The pageant began with a presentation category, with contestants vying for Mx, Mr. and Miss St Pete Pride taking the stage to highlight their individuality and celebrate their roots. A Q&A portion followed, which included presentations in evening wear.

Kenzi D. Lavish, who was later crowned Mx St Pete Pride 2026, was asked how his roots have shaped his sense of purpose and how he would use the title to inspire others.

“I would encourage others to be their authentic selves,” Lavish said. “In today’s world, there is so much going on, and it’s important that we remain positive and show love to one another.”

The evening built to a high-energy finale, closing with the talent category before transitioning into the announcement of the pageant’s winners. Joining Lavish on the 2026 Royal Court were Imani L. Valentino, who secured the title of Miss St Pete Pride, and Ashton Opulence who won Mr. St Pete Pride. It rounded out a night that celebrated individuality, performance and pride.

Green-Calisch emphasized the deeper meaning behind the celebration.

“Pride, at its core, is a rebellion — and we’re celebrating how far we’ve come,” he said. “Joy is a form of resistance and living our lives out loud is in itself an act of resistance.”

St Pete Pride also welcomed its new representatives via social media May 4, calling them “crowned, celebrated and ready to reign.”

“What an unforgettable night celebrating talent, creativity and the power of community,” the organization shared. “Here’s to a year of Pride, visibility and impact.” Read more:

Learn more about St Pete Pride 2026 at StPetePride.org and in the official guide, publishing soon from Watermark Out News. View our photos from Mx St Pete Pride 2026 below.

Photos by Joseth Rivera.

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