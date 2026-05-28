St. Petersburg to raise Pride flag, host Shine with Pride 2026

Shine with Pride 2025.

ST. PETERSBURG | The City of St. Petersburg will host Shine with Pride June 4 from 8 a.m.-noon at City Hall, a pop-up celebration featuring the raising of the Pride flag at 9 a.m.

The gathering will mark the 13th year that St. Petersburg has raised the flag above City Hall for Pride Month. It will also be the first time it coincides with Shine with Pride, which made its debut last June.

“The City of St. Petersburg is proud to kick off Pride Month with a community celebration,” officials shared May 28. The family friendly event will feature music, food, local vendors, games and giveaways. Notably, the first 400 attendees will receive a free, limited-edition St. Pete City Pride flag “to proudly display throughout June and beyond.”

This year’s flag raising will feature St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, City Council Chair Lisset Hanewicz, other local officials and representatives from St Pete Pride. Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration is set to kick off its month of festivities May 29-31 before welcoming hundreds of thousands to St. Petersburg this June.

Both the pop-up and flag raising are free and open to the public. The city shared via social media that “Pride Month starts HERE!”

For more information about St Pete Pride 2026, visit StPetePride.org and pick up the official St Pete Pride Guide, publishing June 4 from Watermark Out News. The print edition will be inserted into our next issue and available at official events and WatermarkOutNews.com.

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