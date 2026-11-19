The City of St. Petersburg’s St Pete Pride float. (Watermark Out News file photo)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Human Rights Campaign released its 15th Municipal Equality Index Nov. 18, highlighting St. Petersburg’s inclusive leadership and policies while announcing it will now be issued on a biennial basis.

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work in cities nationwide. No new scores were issued in 2026; instead, HRC highlighted trends since its inception.

“Cities are the epicenters of equality. They’re where we live and work, where we raise our kids and grow old, and where neighbors know each other by name,” HRC President Kelley Robinson shared.

“For generations, they’ve been where progress starts, long before it reaches a statehouse or the halls of Congress,” she continued. “When a city decides that everyone who lives, works, and visits there deserves to be protected, it changes lives in real time. And it shows the rest of the country what’s possible.”

Becoming a biennial report will give cities “more time to put meaningful policies in place and to allow deeper engagement with our team,” Robinson also noted. The 2027 edition will also include an updated city list with data from the 2020 Census, offering “important information about where same-sex couples are living throughout the country.”

The report noted that Florida’s overall average score has risen by 34 points since the MEI began in 2012. Cities like Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg have played a significant part in this, retaining perfect scores across multiple years.

St. Petersburg, which has received a score of 100 since 2014, was one of three cities HRC chose to spotlight. The organization called it “a city where pride and inclusion endure.”

“The City of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Mayor Kenneth T. Welch remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering a welcoming, inclusive community where LGBTQ+ residents, businesses, and visitors are respected, celebrated, and valued,” HRC wrote.

“Guided by Mayor Welch’s principles of intentional inclusivity and equitable opportunity, St. Petersburg has a proud history of championing LGBTQ+ equality,” they continued. “From supporting St Pete Pride, one of the Southeast’s largest Pride celebrations, to raising the Progressive Pride flag at City Hall, the City continues to demonstrate that diversity is among its greatest strengths.”

HRC highlighted the rainbow steps at City Hall installed earlier this year as well, a response to the state’s removal of the city’s inclusive murals they called “a powerful expression of solidarity, acceptance, and belonging.” They also cited the hiring of Nathan Bruemmer as LGBTQ+ liaison, installation of rainbow-colored bicycle racks and other efforts.

“Together, these initiatives reflect Mayor Welch’s belief that inclusion is more than a statement or annual celebration,” HRC noted. “… As state policies evolve, St. Petersburg remains committed to finding ways to uphold its values and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

City officials welcomed the spotlight.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of so many people who work every day to make St. Pete a place where LGBTQ+ residents, businesses, and visitors are respected, celebrated, and valued,” they shared. “We remain steadfast in that commitment.”

Read more and view the HRC’s full report below:

St. Petersburg will respond to SB 1134, Florida’s anti-DEI law, under new leadership when it goes into effect in January. Mayor-elect Charlie Crist defeated Welch this month.

He told Watermark Out News earlier this year that he will be “prepared to fight [SB 1134] on day one.”

Read more about the Human Rights Campaign’s MEI here.

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