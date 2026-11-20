(Photo via DJCulberson.com)

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. | DJ Culberson, a business leader and community advocate, announced his campaign for Mayor of Winter Garden on Nov. 18.

Culberson lives in Winter Garden with his husband and three children, all of whom attend Orange County public schools. As a father, he said he understands firsthand the challenges working families face, from finding affordable childcare to ensuring their children have access to opportunities that help them succeed. Those experiences inspired him to become more involved in his community and eventually seek public office.

DJ Culberson’s commitment to public service extends to Orange County government, where

he serves as the District 1 Representative on the Membership & Missions Review Board, which

oversees five county advisory boards.

In announcing his campaign at Winter Garden City Hall, Culberson said, “Winter Garden is an incredible community and I’m proud to be raising my family here. Unfortunately, I’m seeing the spirit of Winter Garden that I fell in love with quickly vanishing. From backroom deals to rising costs, working families are

being priced out of our neighborhoods. Relief is offered to developers before our own neighbors

– too many are losing their seat at the table. I hope to change that.”

Culberson’s campaign launched with an organized door-to-door canvassing effort aimed at rebuilding trust between residents and their local government and learning each neighborhood’s distinct challenges firsthand. He said his commitment to transparent government, smart development and public education drives his work for the people of Winter Garden.

To learn more about DJ and his campaign, visit DJCulberson.com.

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