St. Petersburg names Nathan Bruemmer as city’s LGBTQ+ liaison

St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer. (Photo courtesy Bruemmer)

ST. PETERSBURG | The City of St. Petersburg announced Dec. 1 that Mayor Ken Welch has appointed Nathan Bruemmer as its next LGBTQ+ liaison.

The role serves as the primary point of contact for LGBTQ+ residents, organizations, businesses and allies. Bruemmer is a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate and the first transgender liaison for the city.

A former educator and practicing attorney, Bruemmer’s previous roles include executive leadership for prominent LGBTQ+ organizations throughout Tampa Bay. He previously served as president of St Pete Pride, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration, and executive director of ALSO Youth in Sarasota.

Bruemmer was also appointed as the statewide LGBTQ+ consumer advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2021, led the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus as president and serves as a board member of Equality Florida. City officials said his new role will advance St. Petersburg’s continued “commitment to advancing inclusivity, safety and equity for all of its residents and visitors.”

“Nathan’s extensive experience serving as a liaison between government, community partners and LGBTQ+ residents uniquely positions him to help St. Pete continue building a truly inclusive city,” Welch said in a statement. “His statewide leadership, deep community roots, and strong record of collaboration will help us continue advancing equity and ensuring that St. Pete remains a welcoming home for all.”

“I’m honored to step into the LGBTQ+ Liaison role for the City of St. Petersburg,” Bruemmer added. “St. Pete has long set a standard for LGBTQ+ inclusion, and I look forward to working with Mayor Welch, City staff and community partners to expand access, share resources, deepen engagement and help ensure that all residents feel a true sense of belonging.”

Bruemmer succeeds Eric Vaughan as St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ liaison, who was appointed in 2024. Welch said he “brought care, professionalism and a true commitment to ensuring our LGBTQ+ residents and visitors felt supported and valued.”

The mayor added that the city is “grateful for his service and the meaningful impact of his leadership in this role.”

Last month the City of St. Petersburg retained its perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Municipal Equality Index. The LGBTQ+ liaison role is a consideration in the annual assessment.

Read more below:

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube