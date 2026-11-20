An inclusive LGBTQ flag flies below the American flag at the entrance of the Supreme Court following the US vs Skrmetti case. (Washington Blade Photo by Michael Key)

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken action in one case and is being asked to review another, two legal challenges that could have significant implications for transgender people in the United States, including those incarcerated in state prisons and serving in the U.S. military.

The cases, Roybal v. Griffith and Talbott v. USA, involve separate challenges to policies affecting trans people. Both raise questions about equal protection under the Constitution and the extent to which the government can impose restrictions based on trans identity.

Roybal v. Griffith

Roybal v. Griffith involves Darlene Griffith, a trans woman who was incarcerated in an El Paso County, Colo., prison in 2020.

Griffith, who was assigned male at birth, was forced to be held in a men’s prison despite identifying as a trans woman. She was also denied access to woman’s undergarments and strip-searched by a male officer, despite requesting a female officer.

On Nov. 9, 2026, the Supreme Court vacated the lower court’s judgment, or canceled what the lower court had argued, sending the case to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for further consideration following the recent decisions by the highest court in the land over West Virginia v. B.P.J. and United States v. Skrmetti. Both of those cases were considered a loss for the federal government stepping in to protect trans citizens.

These actions come directly after its June decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J., in which the justices addressed equal protection claims involving trans individuals and restrictions based on sex assigned at birth. The court sided with the exclusive policy holding that restricting female teams to biological females is substantially related to safety and competitive fairness.

In United States v. Skrmetti, the court held that policies restricting gender affirming care is on the basis of age — and not by sex (which has a higher standard to met) allowing the states to enact these laws, but not forcing them to do so.

Lawyers for the Trump-Vance administration, who submitted a brief supporting the Colorado prison, argued that the Supreme Court’s precedent on trans issues allows the government to separate biological males from female activities and spaces based on sex rather than gender identity.

“When a sex-based classification is justified as a constitutional matter’ – ‘for example,’ in ‘women’s and girls’ sports’ – then a state ‘may treat all biological males the same and treat all biological females the same’; it ‘is not constitutionally required to grant individualized exemptions to specific [persons] or subclasses,’” Solicitor General John Sauer wrote in a brief.

A lower federal court had previously found that Griffith’s equal protection rights were violated through her prison assignment and the prison’s failure to provide her with requested items. The court also disagreed with the prison’s strip-search policy.

Griffith’s attorneys pushed back against the administration’s arguments, saying the prison system already receives considerable deference from courts when making administrative decisions.

“The petition boils down to a plea for ‘administrative flexibility and deference,’ but prisons receive that regardless of the level of scrutiny applied to equal protection claims; deference in the unique context of prisons is baked into the analysis,” lawyers for Griffith wrote to the Supreme Court.

Talbott v. USA

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also being asked to take up Talbott v. USA, a case challenging the Trump-Vance administration’s categorical prohibition on trans military service.

President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14183, titled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” on Jan. 27, 2025, directing the Department of Defense to adopt policies prohibiting trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people from serving in the military.

The administration’s policy asserts that trans people are inherently incapable of meeting the military’s “high standards of readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity,” citing a history or signs of gender dysphoria. According to the Defense Department, this creates “medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on [an] individual.”

Under the policy, trans applicants are considered less qualified than their cisgender peers, regardless of their physical or intellectual capabilities.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied the Trump-Vance administration’s request to halt a preliminary injunction blocking the military from discharging 27 trans service members who challenged the ban. The decision allows the injunction to take effect while the administration asks the Supreme Court to review the case.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, which represents the plaintiffs alongside GLAD Law and other law firms, said the ruling means the administration cannot enforce the ban against the 27 service members who brought the lawsuit.

“It immediately means that the Trump administration cannot enforce the ban against the plaintiffs in Talbott, against our 27 transgender service members who brought the case. They cannot be discharged from the military. They should be returned to active duty to their prior positions and, of course, permitted to adhere to the standards of their post-transition sex. They should be able to serve as themselves and be back at work.”

Minter said multiple federal courts have now found that the administration has failed to provide evidence justifying the ban, despite the government’s acknowledgment that the plaintiffs have served honorably and met military standards.

“We have had two federal district courts look at this issue and conclude that there is no evidence whatsoever to support a ban. The government concedes that the plaintiffs in these cases are serving honorably and meeting all standards. They’re doing, by any measure, an extraordinary job. There have been no issues with their service whatsoever.

“We’ve now had two federal appellate courts review those decisions and agree that the ban has no justification. The D.C. Circuit, for the second time, has looked at the evidence and concluded yet again that there’s no justification for the government to separate these individuals, who the government agrees have made our country safer.”

The Trump-Vance administration is still seeking Supreme Court intervention. Minter said the justices could consider the administration’s petition at their next conference in early December.

He argued that the administration’s legal strategy goes beyond trans military service and could establish a broader precedent giving the executive branch unchecked authority over military policy.

“The Trump administration is trying to get the Supreme Court to say that President Trump and the military can literally adopt any policies they wish, and that courts just have to defer to that. They’re betting that because this is a policy about a small, unpopular group, the Supreme Court is more likely to agree with that. But the impact of that would be much broader. It would be really devastating for our country if the Supreme Court held that Trump and Hegseth can literally impose any policy they wish on the military.”

Minter also disputed the administration’s characterization of the ban as a medical policy, arguing that it specifically targets trans people rather than evaluating service members individually based on their ability to perform their jobs.

“When you read the policy, it is very clear that the policy is targeted at transgender people because they are transgender. It has nothing to do with any medical condition.

“For every other medical condition, the military evaluates on an individual basis whether that has any bearing on someone’s ability to perform their job. One of the major goals of the military is to retain people once they’ve gone through the rigorous process of being screened and trained, as long as they can do the job.

“Gender dysphoria would be the only medical condition that results in immediate, automatic discharge, even for people who can continue to do the job. The policy is much broader than that, though. It says that everyone has to serve in their birth sex, which is just another way of saying you can’t be transgender.”

Nic Talbott, the trans service member whose name is attached to the military lawsuit, previously told the Washington Blade that being trans has never affected his ability to serve.

“Being transgender posed quite the obstacle to me achieving that dream,” Talbott told the Blade. “Not because it [being trans] had any bearing on my ability to become a soldier and meet the requirements of a United States soldier, but simply because of the policy changes that we’ve been facing as transgender service members throughout the course of the past decade … My being transgender had nothing to do with anything that I was doing as a soldier.”

Talbott also argued that having people with different backgrounds and experiences strengthens the military.

“I think the more diverse our military is, the stronger our military is … We need people from all different experiences and all different perspectives, because somebody is going to see that challenge or that problem in a way that I would never even think of … and that is what we need more of in the U.S. military.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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