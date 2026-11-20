(Screenshot via Law & Crime/YouTube.)

TAMPA BAY | Tomasz Kosowski was sentenced to death Nov. 20, nearly two months after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Largo lawyer Steven Cozzi.

The trial began Sept. 14, more than three years after Kosowski was charged and arrested. The former plastic surgeon was suing a former workplace represented by Blanchard Law, where Cozzi was last seen in March 2023.

Kosowski represented himself in the trial, also waiving the right to a jury. Pinellas County Judge Joseph A. Bulone found Kosowski guilty on its seventh day and delivered his sentence Nov. 20.

Prosecutors outlined that Cozzi “was murdered in the bathroom of his law firm … placed in a wagon … [and] drug out into the parking lot, where it was loaded onto a gray Toyota Tundra.” His body has not been found.

Michael Steven Montgeomery, Cozzi’s husband, told Watermark Out News in 2023 that he was “brilliant, loving and caring.” Read more about his life below: Steven Cozzi was ‘brilliant, loving and caring,’ husband says

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