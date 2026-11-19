St Pete Pride Executive Director Bior Guigni and President Trent Brock. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned Nov. 18 at The Ball.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles benefiting St Pete Pride. The nonprofit is currently working to raise “critical funds” and best position itself to celebrate 25 years in 2027.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by BrankoBrand.com, GayBarchives, John Fullgraf, LMT, Samuel Robert Winery, the Straz Center and Todd Couples Superstore. A total of $410 was raised.

The Ball also provided a first drink and light bites for attendees as well, while St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer raffled off five of the city’s inclusive Pride flags. The City was recognized for its support of the LGBTQ+ community by the Human Rights Campaign earlier that day.

Learn more about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and St Pete Pride at TampaBayLGBTChamber.org and StPetePride.org.

Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

View our photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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