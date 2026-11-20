U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) at the reintroduction of the Equality Act in 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hakeem Jeffries secured the Democratic Party’s nomination for speaker in a closed-door vote on Nov. 18, positioning the New York congressman to become the 57th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and preside over the lower chamber of Congress.

Jeffries has served in Congress since 2013 and has been the House Democratic leader since 2023, making him the highest-ranking Democrat in the chamber. He previously served as chair of the House Democratic Caucus and co-chaired the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Jeffries is poised to become the first Black House speaker.

The New York Democrat ran uncontested for the top Democratic leadership position, winning the closed-door vote by a tally of 251-11. His victory came just over a week after House Republicans selected U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as their minority leader.

Although the vote established Jeffries as the Democratic nominee for speaker, it was not the official House vote. That vote was scheduled for Jan. 3, after newly elected members of the House and Senate were sworn in. Jeffries is slated to preside over the swearing-in of new House members.

Jeffries has a strong record of supporting LGBTQ rights in Congress, receiving a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard, which annually evaluates lawmakers’ actions on LGBTQ policy. While the score is a positive indicator of his record, it does not guarantee that expanding and codifying protections for LGBTQ people in federal law will become a central priority of his leadership.

The New York Democrat voted in favor of the Equality Act in both 2019 and 2021. The proposed legislation would expand federal civil rights protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Speaking about the importance of federal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people, Jeffries said:

“In the absence of federal civil rights protection, there are members of the LGBTQ community who are fair game in the eyes of the law to be targeted, based on sexual orientation. That is not America.”

Jeffries also supported a 2019 House resolution opposing the Trump-Pence administration’s effort to ban openly transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. The policy was subsequently reversed under President Joe Biden in 2021 before being reinstated after President Donald Trump returned to office in 2025.

In January 2025, Jeffries voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, Republican-backed legislation targeting trans participation in women’s and girls’ sports.

More recently, during Pride Month in June 2026, Jeffries issued a statement alongside openly LGBTQ members of Congress and House Democratic leadership, calling for an end to the hostility LGBTQ Americans continue to face.

“Everyone deserves to live free from hate, discrimination and fear,” the slated speaker said.

“This month and every month, House Democrats are committed to doing everything that we can to protect and defend the LGBTQ community as Republicans try to turn back the clock on progress.”

Jeffries’s record establishes him as a reliable legislative ally to the LGBTQ community. However, there is a distinction between supporting LGBTQ rights through legislation and making those protections a central political priority as a party leader.

That distinction could become particularly important as he prepares to lead House Democrats amid an ongoing national campaign against trans rights and broader LGBTQ protections.

Under Republican leadership across the country and at the federal level, far-right politicians and political commentators have increasingly targeted trans people, pursuing efforts to roll back housing and health care protections and remove trans service members from the military.

Following the leadership vote, Jeffries told reporters, “The results of today’s election speak for themselves,” NPR quoted him saying.

“We’re going to work hard throughout every corner of the caucus to deliver for the American people. Our job is to fight MAGA extremism — not each other — to fight MAGA extremism and to get big things done for the American people.”

Amanda Babine, executive director of Equality New York, applauded Jeffries’s record while urged him to continue keeping the LGBTQ community in mind in his new leadership role.

“Based on Jeffries pro-LGBTQ track record, we urge him to use his new power to prioritize LGBTQ+ legislation in early 2027. Specifically, we believe focusing on federal policies that support gender affirming care is a must,” Babine told the Blade. “This is a real chance for Democrats to take a stance against the transphobic attacks that Republicans and the Trump administration have been legislating.”

The Washington Blade reached out to Jeffries’s office, alongside the Equality Caucus that focuses on LGBTQ issues in federal legislation, but neither have returned requests for comment.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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