Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tampa retain perfect HRC scores in 2025

The Human Rights Campaign released its 14th annual Municipal Equality Index Nov. 18, revealing that Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa retained their perfect scores in 2025.

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. A total of 19 Florida cities were scored this year.

HRC once again rated a total of 506 cities and towns for this year’s MEI. They utilized 49 different criteria from every state in the nation, scoring them on their non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality.

“Cities and towns around the country are stepping up each and every day, finding new and innovative ways to empower LGBTQ+ people in the face of a dire national state of emergency,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

“Even when anti-LGBTQ+ extremists in state capitals are working to undermine their progress, mayors and city councilmembers keep fighting to make sure that LGBTQ+ people in their communities — especially trans people — are supported and lifted up to the fullest extent possible,” she continued. “This year’s Municipal Equality Index shows the results of their dedication, while acknowledging the increasingly hostile environment in which they must govern.”

This year marks the 12th consecutive time Orlando and St. Petersburg received a perfect score, something the latter city’s Mayor Ken Welch celebrated in a statement.

“For the twelfth consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index has recognized that the City of St. Petersburg is built on intentional inclusivity and inclusive progress that represents all of our residents,” he shared. “I’m proud that our community has received this honor. As we continue to build on this progress, we remain committed to making St. Pete a city that advances equity for all of its residents.” Read more:

“When everyone feels safe, supported, and included, cities become more creative, economies grow, and public life becomes more vibrant,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tells Watermark Out News.

“Studies consistently show that LGBTQ+ equality makes cities stronger for all residents, attracting talent, inspiring innovation, and building the kind of trust and energy that allow neighborhoods, businesses, and people to thrive together,” she continued. “Tampa is proud to be a welcoming and friendly city for all.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer shared a statement with Watermark Out News on Orlando’s perfect score.

“Although we are proud that Orlando has again received the top score in the Municipal Equality Index, our work must and will continue,” Dyer said. “Our community remains committed to working together to ensure that Orlando remains welcoming and inclusive for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors. It’s so important that we continue to make it known that our city is a place that respects and uplifts every person.”

In addition to Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miami, Miami Beach, Oakland Park and Wilton Manors each received a score of 100.

Elsewhere in Florida, Cape Coral received a 56, Coral Gables received a 92, Daytona Beach received a 39, Gainesville received an 84, Hialeah received a 54, Jacksonville received a 73, Miami Shores received a 92, Pembroke Pines received a 69, Port Saint Lucie received a 77 and Tallahassee received a 96.

To view the HRC’s 2025 MEI report in full, visit HRC.org/MEI. You can view Orlando’s 2025 scorecard here, St. Petersburg’s 2025 scorecard here and Tampa’s 2025 scorecard here.

