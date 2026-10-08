Editor’s Desk: Ryan Williams-Jent Writes

I created a professional Facebook page recently, something I’ve considered here and there over the years but ultimately resisted. It’s called, I think appropriately, Ryan Williams-Jent Writes.

I was always hesitant because marketing myself as a “public figure” felt weird. I realize being a professional journalist makes you one, at least to a small degree, but it just seemed self-indulgent.

One thing Watermark Out News isn’t great about is talking about the work we do, because it comes much more naturally to talk about the work you do, the whole point. I’m certainly guilty of that on a personal level.

I finally created the page because I can see the merit in having a public form of social media. Readers stop me from time to time in public to chat about my column or a particular story they enjoyed, an experience I always love, and it felt like a way to connect a little bit beyond the page.

Especially since most of my social media presence is restricted to friends, family and community colleagues. Or at least folks I’ve personally met.

That’s by design. Prior to joining Watermark’s staff full-time I wrote for a political website where I covered the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The white nationalist gathering injured 35 people and killed one woman, all peaceful protesters.

If you don’t remember it, you might remember the sitting president of the United States condemning violence “on both sides.” It disgusts me all these years later.

I’ve written about it before so I’ll just say my coverage led one white nationalist group in particular to dox me. They published my name, cell phone number and physical address along with a photo that included my husband.

Thankfully we’d already moved, but the worst part is that it made him feel uncomfortable. I hated that and still do, so I’m a little more careful about who I invite into my social media sphere.

It all speaks to the power of journalism — that these small, sad little men, emboldened by their president’s dog whistles — would use whatever means they could to try and silence those responsible for putting facts first. It’s right out of the MAGA playbook.

Donald Trump’s war with the truth has taken on new heights during his second term. Perhaps barring his mortality, there’s nothing he fears more than the First Amendment.

That’s evident through the president’s baseless lawsuits and unfortunate settlements, funding cuts for NPR and PBS and his barring of the Associated Press, an ongoing matter being challenged in court. Most recently it’s taken shape through his attempts to censor CNN, MSNOW and Politico.

So while Trump continues to label the press the “enemy of the American people” — a moniker I’d argue is more befitting the would-be king — I hope our nation remembers the words of another imperfect president, Thomas Jefferson.

“The people are the only censors of their governors,” he wrote in 1787. “… The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

I thought about those words when Watermark Out News participated in World News Day Sept. 28. Newsrooms united globally to highlight the power of fact-based journalism and promote truth and media literacy, something we were proud to do.

Journalism matters — the truth matters — and that’s why I’ll keep writing. You can follow my professional page on Facebook @RyanWilliamsJent and support Watermark Out News in a number of significant ways.

Chief among them is by visiting and utilizing our advertisers for goods and services, because each one of them makes publishing possible. You can also stay informed by signing up for our weekly newsletter and following us on social media, linked below. Those things are free.

If you’re able to show financial support, you can sign up for a print subscription on the bottom of our website or make a donation at WatermarkOutNews.com/Support. Every dollar makes a difference.

In this issue we focus on something a little less scary than the Trump administration’s constant attacks on the free press: Halloween. We detail Halloween on Central in St. Petersburg, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Central Florida and highlight other happy haunts near you.

In Central Florida news we preview Come Out with Pride while St Pete Pride shares news in Tampa Bay. The nonprofit is currently fundraising ahead of next year’s landmark celebration. We also look toward next month’s mayoral race in St. Petersburg.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Stay safe, stay informed, enjoy this latest issue — and have a Happy Halloween!

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