St Pete Pride seeks ‘critical funds’ for 2027

(Graphic via St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride says the nonprofit needs to raise at least $289,000 by Nov. 30 to “move forward responsibly with our 25th anniversary in 2027.”

The organization shared an open letter to the Tampa Bay community Oct. 5, “an urgent message” about its future. It was signed by Trent Brock, St Pete Pride’s new board president.

“I’m writing today with transparency, urgency and hope for the future of an organization our community has spent nearly 25 years building,” he shared. “St Pete Pride needs to raise at least $289,000 by November 30 to close out the remaining expenses from this year’s Pride and put us in a position to move forward with 2027.”

Fundraising became a focal point during St Pete Pride 2026, which welcomed 350,000 people across June but saw a significant decrease in sponsorships and the cancelation of at least one event. The community has raised $125,000 for the organization so far, Brock told Watermark Out News, $90,000 of which has been raised since the end of Pride Month.

Brock says the board has “big hopes for what our 25th anniversary celebration can be” but that organizers “can’t responsibly continue that work until this year’s Pride is paid for.” He said the organization entered 2026 while paying for expenses from 2025, a cycle that “has been occurring for several years.”

“We can’t continue operating this way,” Brock shared. “Going forward, we need to finish each Pride season financially before producing the next. We need to break this cycle and begin our next chapter with a $0 balance.”

“For years, St Pete Pride has provided an incredible amount of free programming to our community,” Brock also noted. “Our parade. Our festival. Our street fair. Our beach party. Networking and community-building opportunities. And so many of the experiences that bring us together throughout the year. We want to continue doing that.”

Brock advises that St Pete Pride’s fundraising goal would be met if just 4% of this year’s attendees gave at least $25 in support, adding that contributions of any amount help. He also encouraged business owners to sponsor the event and supporters to share St Pete Pride’s letter.

Florida’s SB 1134 will also go into effect in January, the state’s new law set to restrict municipal support for what the state deems to be DEI. Either St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch or Charlie Crist will be leading the city’s response and discussed the matter with Watermark Out News in July. The election is Nov. 3.

“There are people who’d be happy to see St Pete Pride disappear. We can’t allow that to be the story of our 25th year,” Brock wrote. “ …Without these critical funds, St Pete Pride as we know it could be at risk in 2027.”

He also tells Watermark Out News that the organization is committed to ensuring St Pete Pride takes place in 2027. They’re currently planning to move forward with a kickoff weekend, festival, parade and street fair, though “the scope and scale” will depend on funding.

Additional events like Family Day “will be added as funding allows.”

“There’s no single person, sponsor or company that should have to save St Pete Pride,” Brock notes. “There are thousands of us who can make it possible together… Pride has always belonged to all of us, and together, we can make sure it continues.”

Read St Pete Pride’s full letter below:

Visit StPetePride.org for more information about St Pete Pride or to make a donation.

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