Joy Ride participants arrive in St. Petersburg last year. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ORLANDO | The third annual Joy Ride departed Orlando for St. Petersburg Nov. 20, the first of its two-day, 165-mile trek to raise funds for those in need.

Organized by Fab Adventures, Inc., the cycling fundraiser — like the SMART Ride before it — donates 100% of funds raised to support Florida nonprofits. Last year a total of $295,127.25 was raised for its beneficiaries, including Central Florida’s Miracle of Love and Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care.

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The 2025 ride was the first from Orlando to St. Petersburg. It returns this year with modifications.

“For 2026, from a logistical standpoint, we had to make a few route adjustments from last year, including moving our start line to accommodate the 100 miles on Day One,” FAB Adventures President Tom Manning says.

Other things are different as well.

“Our agencies, like many others, have experienced layoffs and been forced to close programs and lay off staff,” he explains. “We have had a tougher time securing sponsorships and generating fundraising support in general, but we are excited about the ride, and we expect to have another great event. The Joy Ride is still about finding joy in our own lives and sharing that joy with people who need more of it.”

Manning says organizers and riders hope to raise over $300,000 by the end of the year, an ongoing effort. It will go directly to the beneficiaries “to provide support to those who need it.”

While it’s too late to join this year’s ride, supporters can still donate or make their plans to participate in 2027. They can also cheer on riders as they roll into St. Petersburg Nov. 21.

Participants will arrive at the Finish Line at Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A closing party will follow at Cocktail from 6-9 p.m. and drag shows will take place after that with local favorites like Veronica Foxx and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum India Ferrah.

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“We want people to know that we are here,” Manning says. “The Joy Ride is not about other people. It is about you. Whoever you are, we have a spot for you. The Joy Ride is about changing lives, starting with yours.”

Read more and make a donation at TheJoyRideFL.org.

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