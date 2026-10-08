Bureau Chief’s Desk: The Year of Good Scares

As an avid horror movie lover, I can say this year included some great scares and frights.

I’m incredibly pleased with the run horror movies have had this year with movies ranging in storylines. Over 160 horror and subgenre titles have been released or scheduled for release in 2026 across the globe.

As we approach spooky season, I’m looking forward to some future releases. But this year, there have been some great frights and if you haven’t seen some of these, I highly encourage you to. After all, who doesn’t love a good scare?

Here are my top five movie recommendations from least favorite to what I think is the best horror movie of the year.

5. “Hokum”

Folklore and unexpected jump scares take over this classic haunted house story. In this underlying mystery, a woman goes missing and the local hotel in a remote spot in Ireland is haunted. Now you may be thinking of ghost but try a witch instead. This movie had me scratching my head, wondering where we were going next but in a good way. By the end of the movie, you are wondering if what you just experienced was just a trick on the mind. This movie held similarities to “The Shining” as it’s all set at a spooky hotel

4. “Send Help”

Imagine being trapped on a deserted island with your intolerable CEO after a plane crash. That’s exactly what happens in “Send Help,” with two characters who have to learn to trust each other, but that doesn’t happen. There happens to be an unhinged chemistry between the two as their relationship develops. This dark horror-comedy and survival thriller is absolutely gut twisting. Turns out, knowing how to survive on an island can come in handy for those with the skills. We watch two characters fight, physically, for survival and learn what lengths people will go to for true freedom.

3. “Backrooms”

This movie had me jumping with excitement when it was first announced a few years ago. Based on an internet creepypasta and urban legend about an endless maze of empty, yellowish rooms accessed by glitching out of reality, this movie had me questioning everything. The rooms are never ending with no final exit. We follow a store owner and a therapist who find a portal to the endless rooms under the store. As we dive deeper into the rooms, it creates a spooky, atmospheric aesthetic. One of my favorite things is that the crew built a real-life maze to film in to keep the clips as practical as possible.

2. “Resident Evil”

Based on the video game, “Resident Evil” follows a medical courier who is hired to deliver a precious item to Raccoon City General Hospital. However, the whole city has been taken over by a sudden monstrous outbreak. Watching this movie had me jumping with its heart-pounding scares with dark humor. While there aren’t any familiar faces from the game, there are some easter eggs that can be caught. While playing the game I would scream at the zombies approaching as I may not be the best game player. This movie is filled with unforgettable scares and it makes you feel like you are playing the game.

1. “Obsession”

You better be careful who you wish for. One of the most talked about movies of this year, “Obsession” is a thriller about a young man whose wish for his lifelong crush to be in love with him turns into a nightmare. The narrative features themes of consent, agency, honesty and the fine differences of affection and infatuation. This movie is disturbing but also amusing and thrilling. It captured so much attention with a standout lead performance from Inde Navarrette as she plays her character under the spell of a wish.

Speaking of good scares, in this issue we speak with Dracula from “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” showing at Orlando Shakes. The genderbending, Monty Python-inspired production is filled with vampire fun. We also highlight the return of the sixth Halloween on Central in St. Petersburg.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Stay safe this spooky season and enjoy all things pumpkin.

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