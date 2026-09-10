Bureau Chief’s Desk: Remembering Mac Miller

Eight years ago, the world lost Mac Miller, someone who was more than an artist. At just 26 years old, Miller — whose full name is Malcolm James McCormick — passed away from an overdose at his California home.

His death anniversary is Sept. 7 which will have passed by the time of publication, but I wanted to reflect on the mark he left on me. Miller was someone I listened to since I was a kid. His album “GO:OD AM” was one of my first purchases on my iTunes and his music was definitive.

As a singer, rapper and producer he created music unlike any other. He released critically acclaimed albums like “Swimming,” “The Divine Feminine” and the breakout mixtape “KIDS.” He was known for blending jazz, hip-hop, funk and introspective, soulful lyrics.

As a self-taught musician he began recording music at 15 and performed around his hometown in Pittsburgh. As he grew into his career he was committed to community-building. Miller was endless in the time, energy and effort that he gave to others — not just for their own sake, but for the sake of creating truly beautiful art for the world. He truly was your favorite rapper’s best friend.

Miller also openly praised Frank Ocean’s artistic risks and cultural impact, noting how legendary it was when Ocean came out publicly at the height of his early success.

Millers’ last release “Swimming” came just weeks before his untimely death, and examining it now provides a chilling and saddening summation of what were some of his final thoughts.

“Swimming” deals with many heavy themes, heartbreak, suicide, mental illness and more are all put on display. This album earned a posthumous Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Miller openly struggled with intense depression, anxiety and addiction throughout much of his adult and even adolescent life. Miller’s overdose was ruled accidental from counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl.

Miller was so much more than his struggles with addition, he showed that growth is possible in a world of struggles. I keep his memory alive everyday by listening to his music.

For Philadelphia-based hip-hop writer Donna-Claire Chesman, who wrote “The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller,” his music was a flicker of light shining in an encroaching darkness, and the inspiration to accept herself as a queer Jewish woman struggling with anxiety and depression.

The book isn’t a traditional biography. There are no family pictures or tales from teachers and relatives. Instead, it’s an ongoing album-by-album conversation with Mac Miller’s music, weaved into a narrative about Chesman’s struggles with fear, family, identity, love and spirituality.

And, of course, the first-person accounts of those who were in the room with Miller while he was making these songs and albums. His family gave their approval of the book.

“The one word that always kept coming up was he was ‘goofy,’ and was just a funny, happy guy,” says Chesman.” And I think that’s really what people wanted to emphasize — that he really lit up a room.”

If you haven’t listened to his music before, I highly encourage you to go to his website at MacMillerWebsite.com. It’s available for free.

To carry on Miller’s artistic and creative legacy, The Mac Miller Fund supports programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.

Additionally, the fund may support organizations that identify and address the problems of substance abuse in the music industry and that directly assist youth aged 27 and under with all stages of addiction-recovery treatment and post-treatment services.

In this issue, we’re taking you behind the scenes of The Ryot Tour as it rolls into Orlando and St. Petersburg — starring beloved performers from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Voice.”

In Tampa Bay news, the Tampa Museum of Art to celebrate 20 years of Pride & Passion on Sept. 19. In Central Florida, Ema Ri, a second-generation queer Cuban American artist won the 12th edition of the Orlando Museum of Art’s Annual Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

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