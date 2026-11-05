Bureau Chief’s Desk: The Finish Line is Near

Now that it’s November, I’ve been thinking about how I love to use the month as the best time to clean, organize and declutter what I already own.

This helps me before we get into the busy holiday season and end of year festivities.

One of the things that I try to do around this time of year is to go through my clothes and donate things that I know I have either outgrown or do not use anymore.

As we approach the holidays people need help more than ever and there are so many organizations you can support.

I encourage you to look into your local shelters and to find out what local thrift stores are around you other than franchises like Goodwill.

Two organizations my family keeps coming back to are Matthew’s Hope Ministries and the West Orange Habitat for Humanity ReStore. They are different in their approach but both deeply rooted in community.

Matthew’s Hope Ministries is an outreach center and community support organization serving individuals experiencing homelessness, based in Winter Garden. What sets it apart is the relational model: rather than just handing out meals and moving on, they build ongoing relationships with the people they serve, offering case management, life-skills classes, job placement help, and access to showers, laundry, clothing and mail service.

West Orange Habitat for Humanity ReStore works on a different model, but the impact loops back to the same place. The ReStore accepts donated furniture, appliances, building materials and home goods, then resells them at a fraction of retail.

It isn’t just time to declutter your closets. You can tackle your entire living space.

Refreshing my space gives me a clear look at what the rest of my year can look like. We only have next month to get everything ready before 2027 and I would like to go into the new year without baggage.

If you’re like me and you like to bake that means checking your pantry items too.

November is a great time to go through your pantry and refrigerator to disregard expired items while also donating any items that are still good that you won’t use. Food banks are eager to receive these items.

In our Holiday Guide, available in our current issue and online soon, you can learn about two other resources in Central Florida: The LGBT+ Center’s Pride Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank. They are currently offering resources to the community.

The Center hosts food pick-ups from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Hillcrest location on Fridays. Along with Pride Pantry, The Center offers a variety of resources to LGBTQ+ community members.

Second Harvest Food Bank works with partners in seven counties to provide food to donation locations. It provides resources to the locations several times a week, ensuring the highest amount of resources can go out as often as possible to those in need.

Both Pride Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank are collecting donations for holiday-oriented foods.

November is not just a time for gratitude and gathering but it’s also an opportunity to create a more organized and functional space. Allow yourself to take the first step in making room for some holiday joy.

Every item that you let go of creates space for new memories and experiences and I think that makes it all worth it.

In this issue, we highlight LGBTQ+ groups and programs based in Central Florida and Tampa Bay that help college students prepare for the future.

We also chat with St. Petersburg jazz vocalist Raffy Bleu about his album release for “Love Set.”

In Tampa Bay news, a Celebration of Life is planned for beloved Tampa Bay bartender Tyler Frederick. In Central Florida, Orlando LGBTQ+ businesses, Anthem Orlando and SAVOY Orlando, say their Instagram accounts were wrongly removed.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

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