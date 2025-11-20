Bureau Chief’s Desk: Becoming a Guiding Light

As we continue into the season of giving, I can’t help but think of those looking for support during these times. Things have seemed dark lately and I don’t just mean the time change.

Holidays can always be hard for our community but with everything going on politically, I worry about those without a support system. We need community to thrive and that doesn’t always mean it’s someone who is biologically related to you.

Family is created from a bond that is stronger than blood. Having support during these times is essential. We see it everywhere, people are worried, scared and questioning democracy. It’s so important to have people to lean on as we can’t do this alone.

Thanksgiving can be a struggle for some as family may not be in town and traveling isn’t an option or families may not be supportive. This is where your chosen family supports each other. Celebrating the holiday with new people opens the door for new traditions and connections.

I have always loved celebrating with a Friendsgiving as everyone is invited to a big potluck. Something I have seen people do is have everyone bring a meal that represents their nationality. This makes the night more personal and gives everyone the opportunity to learn more about one another.

When I was a student at UCF, a lot of the clubs I was in would host Friendsgiving as many students couldn’t go home for the week. I remember the event being filled with joy and stories. It was always the best time to go around and share something about yourself that others may not know. I gained some of my closest friends from these types of events.

It always goes back to community and finding those that make the dark days a bit brighter. We may have someone in mind that is our shining light in this mad world, but a lot of the time we are that person for someone else, we just don’t know it.

Everyone creates an impact, no matter how big or small. I think we all have that power and we can use it for good.

I recently photographed the first performance of New Wave Cabaret, a local burlesque and cabaret group, and something stuck with me from that night other than the bold burlesque and drag performances.

The sold-out show was dedicated to David Bowie, honoring his unforgettable music, flamboyant style and boundary-pushing artistry. Alistair Graves hosted the night and as it ended, he reminded the audience that there will always be a place for the LGBTQ+ community to be themselves.

Months ago, I spoke to producer and performer Leggy Strangelove in an interview, and they commented on their work as an advocate and what the show would do for the community. With each show, the group wants to donate money to an organization as they want queer artists to be paid for their work while also putting money back into the community.

As Graves spoke to the audience, I looked around the room and saw so many different age groups of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. I couldn’t help but get emotional seeing the amount of love and care that filled the younger audience members’ eyes. It may be silly, but I could tell that he gave the audience hope that night.

Hope is something we all need right now, and I felt grateful to be in that audience to hear his speech. It gave me the motivation to continue this fight.

In this issue, we learn about Ripple Hauxs, a BIPOC and trans-focused advocacy organization and TransMasc Tampa, a community-led collective that focuses on empowering transmasculine individuals. I couldn’t be happier to see this story on our cover as it’s incredibly important to elevate our transgender community who are looking to make change.

This is also my editorial intern’s first in-depth story that I helped brainstorm with her. I feel really proud of her work on this piece as it took over a month of planning. I wanted us to have more coverage of our community and saw we needed to have coverage on trans males and trans-focused advocacy. This is also one of her final stories with us as her internship ends and

I’m happy to share that new interns will follow in the new year.

In Central Florida news coverage, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings formally announced his bid for governor of Florida and The Center wraps the inaugural Q Fest, a celebration of LGBTQ+ voices.

In Tampa Bay news coverage, Bradley’s on 7th officially reopened after a fatal crash left four people dead. In state news, Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith announces her resignation after 28 years.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

