Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash

Bradley’s on 7th reopens Nov. 10. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | Bradley’s on 7th officially reopened Nov. 10 after a fatal crash left four people dead and at least 13 others injured early Nov. 8.

Owner Bradley Nelson announced a temporary closure that evening, sharing condolences and noting the “horrific event … has been very traumatic for my entire staff, and myself.” A community vigil followed shortly after.

Officials also released the names of the victims Nov. 10. They are Barlow Marlon Anthony Collins, 54, Sherman Jones, 53, Lisa Sherell Johnson, 41 and Kristina Maria Richards, 25.

Authorities say they died after Silas Sampson lost control of his vehicle following a high-speed chase that led toward Ybor. Their deaths and the injuries of over a dozen other individuals have prompted renewed calls for increased pedestrian safety in the region.

Sampson was arrested that evening and remains in custody. He faces four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death.

According to his arrest affidavit and a motion filed by the state to keep him behind bars, Sampson appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. It also advises he stated “Okay, so I killed someone … just get me to jail so I can get these handcuffs off. I’ll go and sit for a few months.”

In his statement, Nelson praised local authorities in responding to the crash. He also noted the venue’s “only part in this event was being in an unfortunate location.”

“I would personally like to thank all the law enforcement agencies that responded so quickly and efficiently,” Nelson said, highlighting the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and emergency teams. “The speed in which this event was handled, should be noted by all.”

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin, who became the body’s first openly LGBTQ+ member in 2023 and is now its first openly LGBTQ+ leader, was among those who patronized Bradley’s shortly after it reopened.

“What happened this past weekend was tragic,” he told Watermark Out News. “Like many people, I was awakened on early Saturday morning by a call — actually, from the mayor — letting me know what had transpired, and I was shaken.

“I immediately started calling all of my friends, worried about them, making sure that they were safe and okay,” he continued. “Past that, it was shock and disappointment and disgust, the same emotions everybody else experienced.”

Clendenin notes that what happened was “a crime that could have occurred anywhere” but impacted Bradley’s, shattering an LGBTQ+ “safe space for so many people in our community.”

“I think so many of us have PTSD from Pulse and other attacks that we’ve seen on the LGBT community in the United States and around the world,” he explained. “So when that safe space is shattered, it affects us all and affects us all deeply.”

Clendenin also noted that discussions are underway to see what elected officials can do to increase pedestrian safety in Tampa.

“We’ll explore every option — everything is on the table,” he shared. “As new facts become available, we will bring them forward and try to find the best solution for everyone.”

Bradley’s on 7th is now open. Additional coverage will follow.