Vote for your Q Fest favorites in the Watermark Out News QAST Awards

The LGBT+ Center Orlando will hold the inaugural Q Fest Nov. 13-16 — a live theatre and film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ voices — and Watermark Out News wants to recognize your favorites!

Starting Nov. 13, we want you to get out and see as many shows as you can, then come back here and vote in five categories: Favorite Film, Favorite Live Show, Favorite Performer, Favorite Director and Favorite Producer. The winners will be based solely on your votes.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. on Nov. 16. Please vote once per email address. Duplicate ballots will be deleted. Awards will handed out during the 2025 Q Fest Closing Ceremonies and Awards at The LGBT+ Center. Create your own user feedback survey

