Ida V. Eskamani appointed as the new co-chair of Equality Florida

(Photo via Ida V. Eskamani’s LinkedIn)

ORLANDO | Ida V. Eskamani was announced Aug. 22 as the new board co-chair of Equality Florida, a statewide civil rights organization advocating for LGBTQ+ Floridians.

Eskamani has been involved with Equality Florida since 2014, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Eskamani’s work with Equality Florida has also included responding to major events affecting the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida.

During her time with the organization, she led volunteer committees and helped launch the Pulse Victims Fund, which provided support to survivors and families following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

In announcing Eskamani’s new position, Equality Florida highlighted her experience building coalitions and organizing within the community.

“Ida knows how to bring people together, build coalitions, raise the resources to power our work, and show up for our community when it matters most,” Equality Florida wrote in the statement.

Equality Florida was founded in 1997 with a focus on advocating for a more inclusive Florida for members of the LGBTQ+ community. According to the organization’s website, it now has more than 500,000 supporters and more than 1,000 volunteers across the state.

Beyond Florida Equality, Eskamani also provides to the community through her work at State Innovation Exchange (SiX), an organization that works with state legislators on policies focused on working-class communities and families. Some of the initiatives of SiX include tax justice, health equity and Indigenous rights.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube