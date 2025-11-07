Jerry Demings kicks off campaign for Florida governor: ‘Help is on the way’

Jerry Demings announces his campaign for Florida governor Nov. 6. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings formally announced his bid for governor of Florida in a packed room of supporters at the Rosen Centre on Orlando’s International Drive Nov. 6.

Demings, a Democrat, said the state is on the precipice of change that is urgently necessary. If he was elected governor, he said he would improve the working relationships between the state of Florida an local governments and protect the right to vote by assuring that fair voting districts are created.

“I want to make Florida a place where families thrive, not just survive,” Demings said in his speech. “Right now, millions of Americans are in jeopardy of either losing their health care coverage or they will face significant increases in their premiums. The cost of living in Florida is at an all time high.”

Val Demings introduced her husband before he reached the stage, saying to a roaring crowd: “I came here to tell you: Through all of the darkness, help is on the way.”

Demings filed to run for governor on Oct. 31, a move that could make him the first African American governor of Florida.

Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly, who is now a Democrat and running for governor, was the first to declare in the party. He details his race in our current issue and will face Demings and perhaps more Democrats in next year’s primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and can’t run again.

Demings’ decision to enter the race means this could be the first time in Florida’s history that both parties have Black nominees running for governor. Rep. Byron Donalds, the GOP candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump, is the frontrunner on the Republican side.

In his speech, he promised to work to raise wages, to lower the cost of housing by tapping into a trust fund for affordable housing and to increase access to mental health.

Demings at one point in his speech brought attention to the backlash he’s gotten from Republicans, noting they’d often called him “woke.”

“They call me woke,” Demings said. “I don’t know what they mean by woke, but after nearly four and a half decades of dedicated unblemished service, they woke me up.”

Watermark Out News attended the rally and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

