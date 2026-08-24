(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe welcomes back Orlando Out Fest, a weekend-long event Sept. 10-13 spread across Ivanhoe Village and Mills50, celebrating queer theater, art, music and cinema.

Performances will start on Thursday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 13, with a free opening party hosted on Sept. 9 at Savoy Orlando to get the city ready for a weekend of LGBTQ+ entertainment.

The festival is being hosted in partnership with The LGBT+ Center Orlando, the Renaissance Theatre Company and the Starlight Room at Savoy to host its 21 shows.

“As the former Executive Director of Orlando Fringe and the current Chief Executive Director of The Center Orlando, I get to marry my two passions; theatre and serving the LGBTQ community,” said Festival Curator George Wallace. “I am immensely proud of the curation of Out Fest. I sought performers who have been part of Orlando Fringe for years and new performers who will be making their Orlando Fringe debut. It is a mix of local and national queer artists that includes stand-up, burlesque, storytelling, drag and more. I am thankful for Orlando Fringe and our partners at Savoy and The Ren to give the queer community a voice. We need to be seen and heard now more than ever.”

Some of the festival’s performing lineup includes “Beer with a Queer,” hosted by SwellFella Productions and featuring Jeff Klein, “Hot Mess: A Comedy Show for Clowns,” hosted by Bruce Ryan Costella, “Hey Myster: Letters to the Music that Healed Me,” hosted by Myster Carter LLC, “Janine Klein: Gay Bar Star,” hosted by John Ryan and his DIVAS and many more productions over the weekend.

Several of the shows, including the aforementioned shows, have several-day showings, while other events, such as “Lee Cohen Comedy Hour” hosted with Lee Cohen Comedy or “Movies Out Loud: Showgirls” and “Movies Out Loud: Who’s That Girl” presented by Watermark Out News and hosted by Gidget Galore and Lee Cohen, will only be running for one night.

Also being featured is “Greetings from Queertown: Orlando,” Watermark Out News’ documentary that features original voices and stories from notable figures such as Patty Sheehan, Debbie Simmons, Sam Ewing, Darcel Stevens, Nikole Parker, and Michael Wanzie with an original song by Ginger Minj.

“We are so excited to bring back Orlando Out Fest as a part of our Orlando Fringe programming to celebrate and recognize the art made by and for the LGBTQIA+ plus community,” says Orlando Fringe Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead. “We are especially thrilled to do it alongside George, The Center, The Renaissance Theatre and Savoy. These partnerships bring together some of the people and organizations who make Orlando’s Queer Community so strong, and we can’t wait to come together and celebrate all the amazing Queer shows, films and art.”

Tickets are on sale now for Club Fringe Members and for the general public starting Aug. 24. Ticket prices per show vary, and certain shows are only for guests 18+.

Orlando Out Fest will be held at The Center Orlando, The Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlight Room at Savoy Orlando and Opening Party at Savoy Orlando from Sept. 9-13. Show times will vary. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OrlandoFringe.org.



