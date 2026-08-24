Tampa Bay entertainer Russell Mania Infiniti dies at 61

Russell Mania Infiniti performs at Pride of Tampa. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA BAY | Russell Mania Infiniti, the Lakeland-based entertainer who performed across Tampa Bay and Central Florida, has died at 61.

Infiniti described himself as an ambassador to the House of Infiniti, a movie producer, comedian, singer and celebrity impersonator. He regularly performed at LGBTQ+ venues and Pride celebrations, often in tribute to Elton John.

Among other endeavors, Infiniti was a member of Come OUT St. Pete’s 2021 royal court. Greg Infiniti, his house brother, confirmed he died of “natural causes with his husband by his bedside” Aug. 22.

“There are some people who simply leave a mark on this world, and Russell Mania Infiniti was one of those people,” Greg shared via social media that day. “His presence, his talent, his passion, and the way he commanded a stage were unforgettable. I feel truly blessed that I had the opportunity to know him, witness his performances, and experience the magic he brought to every room he entered.

“A performer may leave the stage, but an ICON never truly leaves us,” his post continued. “Their influence lives on through the memories they created, the people they inspired, and the legacy they leave behind. Rest peacefully, Russell. Thank you for sharing your light, your artistry, and your gift with us.”

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“I’m honestly still heartbroken and trying to process Russell’s passing,” Greg tells Watermark Out News. “I was blessed to know him and to witness his talent and performances firsthand. He was truly one of a kind and his presence could light up a room.”

Tampa Pride was among those to share condolences. Infiniti regularly performed during the celebration before its “one-year hiatus,” last appearing at the inaugural Pride of Tampa which took place in March.

“Today, we regretfully announce the passing of a valued member of our community, Russell Mania Infiniti,” the organization wrote Aug. 22. “Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. May the cherished memories of Russell bring comfort and peace to all who knew him.”

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Greg says Infiniti’s family, friends and fans will gather at Grumpy’s Underground in Orlando for a celebration of life on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

“I hope his story can also capture the joy, talent, humor, and energy he brought to the ballroom and to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” he says. “His legacy deserves to live on. We would love have everyone come and celebrate.”

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