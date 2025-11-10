PHOTOS: New Wave Cabaret honors David Bowie in a sold-out show

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Local burlesque and cabaret group, New Wave Cabaret, performed a fierce David Bowie burlesque tribute Nov. 7 at Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and ME Theatre.

With over 10 performers, the sold-out night included glitter, comedy and political activism. Alistair Graves hosted the night and reminded the audience that there will always be a place for the LGBTQ+ community to be themselves.

In an interview with Watermark Out News last month, producer and performer Leggy Strangelove said representation is everything and when they were growing up, they would’ve liked to see someone like them. They want to do that for the community, especially the alternative drag and burlesque world.

“Find spaces where you walk through the door and you see your people, where you feel the energy in the room and you breathe that sigh of relief,” Strangelove noted. “I think we all really, really need that right now. It can feel like walking into a battle every time you leave your house, every time you turn on the news, it feels unsafe to go certain places for certain people, especially our trans community right now.”

New Wave Cabaret will also present a holiday show Dec. 12 titled “Happy Holigays: A Queer Holiday Celebration.” Expect campy, cozy and a little chaos where guests can unwrap the season with their chosen family.

In 2026, they will hold The Gag Ball on Feb. 13, “A Very K!nky Valentine’s Day Show.” There will be a different side to Cupid that audiences will see. Themes and titles are subject to change.

Watermark Out News attended New Wave Cabaret’s performance and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube