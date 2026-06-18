Bureau Chief’s Desk: The Weight of a Story

There’s something so tricky about empathy. There are of course pros and cons, but challenges come with having the ability to understand and share feelings of those around you.

I recently finished covering the 10-year mark of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Regular coverage started on June 11 and continued until June 13.

Of course, there was coverage before then about all the updates that Pulse has had within this past year, including those about the permanent memorial. I attended five separate Pulse remembrance events to honor the 49 lives that were lost.

During those events, I would run into many familiar faces of people that I have worked with this last year and politicians that I have interviewed. I remember being asked by many people how I was personally doing and I remember not thinking twice and saying that I’m doing good.

It wasn’t until I went to the final fundraiser for The Dru Project that it hit me with a strong emotion. I was in a room surrounded by so many people who were grieving and honoring that loss. There was a 5-minute video played about Pulse victim Christopher Andrew Leinonen that had the whole room in tears, myself included.

The nonprofit was founded by Board President Sara Grossman and others, including Brandon Wolf, in honor of Leinonen. Following a decade of honoring Leinonen, the nonprofit will distribute all remaining funds directly to LGBTQ+ scholars and will not operate in future years.

I heard so many speeches this weekend about honoring those that you have close to you and remembering to cherish those friendships, as we don’t know what tomorrow brings. As I was in those rooms hearing those speeches, I thought of my personal friends and the people that I consider closest to me.

I put myself in their shoes to imagine what they are going through, losing their closest friends in a night that was unexpected. As we all watched the video, I could sense everyone’s emotions. I could feel the heartache from everyone in the room. I saw people crying and putting their hands over their hearts.

As journalists, we often don’t think of our own feelings in work situations where we are thinking of others. And sometimes we try our hardest to not let our feelings get so attached to a story. But that night I left and I still felt the sadness of everyone that I was with for the past three days. I carried it with me as I went home.

We are human first and sometimes the weight of it all can be too much. Journalism can be demanding — especially during Pride Month for an LGBTQ+ newspaper — but for Orlando, June is also a time of remembrance.

There was a study done in 2022 by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. One CBC video editor who took part mentioned in the survey that: “because of the nature of the work, we don’t get to feel human emotions while we’re reacting, and sometimes it hits really hard after.”

That statement stands true to anything as almost all stories have impact. I have had to speak to sources for over 30 minutes before to fully understand their story. In a way it becomes a therapy session.

There have been sources that I have worked with in the past to gain their trust. That comes with being a genuine person and I always find myself going the extra mile for a story. As journalists we want to elevate that person’s or organization’s voice.

In this issue, we highlight this year’s 24th annual St Pete Pride, checking in with organizers, partners, entertainers and more about the festivities approaching. For all the details, check out the official St Pete Pride Guide here.

In Tampa Bay news, the City of St. Petersburg recognizes both Pride and Faith and Family Month, drawing scrutiny. In Central Florida, The Dru Project sunsets in Orlando and the city remembers the lives lost at Pulse.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.