Clay Aiken. (Photo via Orrigami Entertainment)

CAN Community Health will mark World AIDS Day 2026 with its Red Note Concert, an evening of music and remembrance led by fan favorite LGBTQ+ artist and “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken.

The second annual showcase will take place Dec. 1 from 7-10 p.m. at Armature Works in Tampa, preceded by a Nov. 29 stop in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to Aiken, the concert will feature a special opening performance from Broadway legend André De Shields and musical direction from the celebrated Seth Rudetsky.

Proceeds from each concert will benefit the Susan Terry Foundation. The nonprofit is CAN’s charitable arm dedicated to empowering people affected by HIV.

“World AIDS Day reminds us of how far we have come and the work that remains,” CAN CEO Rishi Patel says. “For 35 years, CAN Community Health has worked to expand access to high-quality care. This concert allows us to celebrate progress, honor those whose courage built this movement and inspire a new generation to continue advancing awareness, prevention, treatment and hope.”

“Bringing together the extraordinary talents of Clay Aiken, André De Shields and Seth Rudetsky allows us to use the transformative power of the arts to advance an urgent public health message,” adds Dr. Kal Gajraj, CAN’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “These concerts will amplify the meaning of World AIDS Day, inspire important conversations about HIV and remind every person affected by HIV that they are seen, valued and supported.”

Watermark Out News spoke with Aiken about World AIDS Day and “Rewind,” the recording artist’s first original album in nearly two decades.

WATERMARK OUT NEWS: What are your thoughts on the state of the music industry?

Clay Aiken: What is the music industry? (Laughs.) I don’t even know how to define that anymore… Maybe I’m a great person to ask because I remember what it used to be, and then I stepped away and came back to this new world. I feel like I left it when it was in one condition and I came back to it in a very different one, so I think it probably looks worse to me than it does to other folks.

Recording is far more accessible to people now to create and release their stuff, because social media has sort of democratized and made everything very accessible. On the same note, because of that, it’s become nearly impossible for people to make a living off of it… the only way to do it is to either become Sabrina Carpenter big, Taylor Swift big, or to figure out a way to make a living with live performance.

You had a high-profile coming out in 2008 via PEOPLE Magazine. Do you think it’s easier to be an openly LGBTQ+ artist now?

Oh well, I would hope so. I sure hope it ain’t worse than it was back then — God knows it was rough. Yeah, I do. Of course I do, and that’s great. That’s wonderful. I tell people I didn’t choose to come out on the cover of something; I chose to have a kid and then I realized, well, if I’m gonna have a kid, I’m gonna have to at least acknowledge it. I was out to everybody in my life already.

I remember when PEOPLE wanted to do it as a cover story, we tried to get them to say, well, why don’t you just make the headline “Family Man” and I’ll still come out, I’ll still talk about it, but they insisted, “no, we want to say, ‘Yes, I’m Gay.’ Good God, they wanted the sensationalism from it, right? … I feel like I was the last one who ‘had to’ come out on a cover … almost everybody came out after ’08, and most of them were able to do it on social media or mention it in an interview … I think that’s great. I would’ve been happy to have done it that way too, but they weren’t going to let that happen. I hope it’s easier for people now.

Why was this the right time to release “Rewind?”

Oh, when else? Frankly, now is the right time to sing again because my kid is graduating. I’m about to be an empty nester. I stepped away to be around while he was in school and to be present when I could, as much as possible, and not be on the road. Now I don’t have to do that. I have to figure out what the hell to do with my life from here on out.

How did you approach the new album?

“Rewind,” the song that I came back with, was specifically crafted for it. I left and went away and have not recorded anything new in 18 years. I have not toured on my own in 15 years… so I sat down with the producer and songwriters and said one of the things I had to acknowledge was, “Where have you been, Clay? What are you doing?” I also think nostalgia is very popular right now.

What’s reception been like?

I have been pleasantly surprised at the reaction … and frankly, a lot of people overseas in Europe and Asia, where they never released me back in the day, are being introduced to my music. I expected that I would come back and cater largely to the people who I was singing to before — and to find there are some folks who are discovering my music for the very first time based on “Rewind,” well, I’ll be damned! Welcome! (Laughs.)

Why do you think it’s important to highlight World AIDS Day?

There have been a lot of advancements made in the treatment of HIV/AIDS over the years — incredible progress, people live full lives — but there are still people who don’t. There’s still a stigma based around it that is probably, in some ways, more detrimental to people than the disease itself can be if you’ve got it treated well enough.

And it’s something that loses focus. It’s lost people’s attention, and not just in the U.S., either. It’s still a death sentence in some parts of the world, so it’s still an issue that needs attention brought to it, in a way that doesn’t stigmatize it. We have to bring attention to it and make sure that we are still talking about the people who lost their lives back in the worst time period for it. Those stories are important, always.

What can fans expect from your performance?

With Seth Rudetsky, this will be our first time performing together… it will be a variety of music and loosely planned enough that we can change on a dime and adapt as we go. Those shows tend to be the most fun for me… Come out and let’s all find out what the show is going to be together.

CAN Community Health’s Red Note Concert will be held Nov. 29 in Fort Lauderdale and Dec. 1 from 7-10 p.m. at Armature Works in Tampa. Learn more at CANCommunityHealth.org.

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