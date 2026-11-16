Andrew Scott stars in ‘Elsinore.’ (Photo courtesy StudioCanal)

One of the standouts this awards season is “Elsinore,” the inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted British actor who movie fans may remember from the Oscar-winning, 1981 historical drama, “Chariots of Fire.”

In “Elsinore,” the deeply touching film focuses on how Charleson (played by Andrew Scott) courageously takes on the role of Hamlet at the National Theatre in London, while battling AIDS in the final months of his life.

Scott is terrific as Charleson, who faces his mortality with humility and grace.

“I felt a huge responsibility to capture how joyful he was,” Scott said during an interview. “He was a wickedly funny person, and was always looking toward the light. Even his decision to do that at the very end of his life, to surround himself with his tribe and be in a rehearsal room, was very representative of who he was as a man.”

For many Generation Z viewers, the film is a history lesson in how the LGBTQ community had to stay in the closet for fear of repercussions…and sadly, many were dying of AIDS.

“What I think is really important is that it was only one generation ago that this happened; we lost so many people. The freedom that so many young people enjoy now, in many more parts of the world — that freedom has been won by a hard fight, because the stigma really remained.”

Scott well understands Charleson’s choice to keep his private life away from the public.

“We wanted to show the breadth of what that stigma was, to use the nucleus of the film and theater industry, showing how difficult it was for people to get opportunities that were afforded his straight counterparts. He was closeted, and had to deal with so much homophobia that he chose to stay in the closet.”

Just like audiences see how Charleson’s passion for acting helped his emotional well being, Scott’s own artistic creativity has been equally healing.

“I have no qualms in saying that art in some way, has saved my life. This idea that art is a luxury for people, that is preposterous to me at this stage. When COVID happened, the first thing that people did was go to movies, television, books and music to comfort themselves, when they were alienated from other human beings. That’s the first place that we go to connect with other people and we should be so proud of it. That’s why it should be taken seriously…it should be treated and funded as such, to my mind.”

Having played the multi-dimensional “Hamlet” for more than 150 performances onstage, Scott was blown away that an ailing Charleson could have deftly taken on performing Shakespeare with such passion.

“It’s unimaginable — ‘Hamlet’ is a great, very physically challenging role…I honestly think it took me about three months to get over it when I did it, because it’s an enormous theater,” acknowledged Scott.

“As Charleson says in the film, it’s 1,500 Shakespearean lines. There are nine soliloquies. There’s a sword fight in hour three. There are two intervals. You are playing the prince, you are playing the grieving son. You are dealing with literally soliloquies about life and death. You have to be an orator. You have to be a prince. You have to be a lover. It requires so much of you, and that’s when you are healthy. But to do that when you are in the mornings going to get blood transfusions and waiting around at the Royal Free Hospital, when you are physically just so low and your immune system is so destroyed, it’s completely heroic for him to do it…he has the courage of 100 men.”

The first open-access HIV clinic and women’s HIV clinic at the Royal Free Hospital was renamed the Ian Charleson Day Centre (ICDC) in 1992. Today, it continues to provide care for those living with HIV.

One of the most poignant moments in “Elsinore” was when Charleson discusses choosing quality of life over quantity; a concept that deeply resonated with Scott.

“So many of the issues that Ian experienced, I feel like I’ve experienced myself,” said Scott. “I’ve entered into a profession that is not stable. When you’re starting out, people say, ‘you know, you don’t really get a pension, only 5 percent of actors work,’ but the quality of my life has been completely wonderful.”

In addition to starring in the film, Scott is one of the executive producers, which in early days, proved challenging.

“The most difficult part of it was the pre-production of the film, trying to get it made, because I felt so passionately about it. My mother died a year and a half before ‘Elsinore’ was made, and I was living with enormous grief, which gives you some sort of energy as well as a kind of desolation. This story just felt so personal to me, and it became more and more personal.”

Scott was thrilled when they were able to get the financing and cast together to make the story that he very much believed in.

“When we were on the set making the film and acting it, I was so happy that we were getting to kind of do the creative thing rather than worrying about the finances and whether we would get to do it.”

Elsinore opens Nov. 20 in limited release and wider during the holidays.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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