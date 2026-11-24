ORLANDO | Harry P. Leu Gardens is welcoming the community through Jan. 3 for its annual Dazzling Nights event, bringing holiday lights, performances and seasonal attractions to the gardens for visitors of all ages.

Now in its seventh year, the event will transform the 50-acre garden into a holiday experience, bringing a festive atmosphere to Orlando during the holiday season.

Dazzling Nights will be open from 5:30 to 9:15 p.m., and tickets are required for admission. The event is presented by AdventHealth.

Attendees will be able to experience a variety of attractions throughout the gardens, including an acrobatic dance performance, a 50-foot snowman displayed at the Rose Garden and a 60-foot-long immersive tunnel featuring illuminated poinsettias.

For visitors driving to the event, valet parking will be available on-site for $49. Free off-site parking will also be available, with attendees being able to use the complimentary Sparkling Express Shuttle to travel from the parking area to Dazzling Nights.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $33 for children ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and younger can attend for free.

For more information about “Dazzling Nights,” including tickets and event details, visit DazzlingOrlando.com.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s media preview of Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens. View our photos below and for even more Holiday cheer, check out our 2026 Holiday Guide.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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