(Photo via Hillsborough County Planning Committee)

TAMPA | The Hillsborough County Planning Committee will welcome guests to a 2026 Code Red World AIDS Day Award Luncheon and more events Dec. 3-5.

The luncheon celebrates and honors the lives lost to AIDS, special performances, award presentations and community recognition for advocates and leaders.

Although HIV treatment and prevention have advanced tremendously, misinformation and stigma remain

significant barriers to testing, prevention, treatment and ongoing care. The HCPC believes it is time for the conversation to catch up with the science.

“We cannot continue allowing misinformation and stigma to shape how our communities understand

HIV,” said E.S. Myles, Chair of the Hillsborough County Planning Committee. “World AIDS Day will always be an opportunity to remember those we have lost, but it must also be a time to celebrate how far we’ve come, recognize the people doing this important work, and uplift those living and thriving with HIV. We want people to understand that HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and education are everyone’s business. This fight is a collective one, and so is our progress.”

Award nominations were sought for several categories dedicated to healthcare professionals, volunteers, community leaders, organizations and other heroes. They include the:

Community Valor Award

Community Trailblazer Award

Marsha P. Johnson Community Activism Award

Community Spotlight Award

J. Carl Devine Lifetime Achievement Award

The gathering will provide an opportunity to remember those lost to HIV/AIDS, celebrate those living and thriving, and recognize the remarkable individuals who continue to move Tampa Bay forward.

Along with the luncheon, other events will be held Dec. 3-5, including Trip Out Thursday: Code Red Edition, Paint The Town Red Community Street Outreach and the Code Red Community Health and Wellness Event.

The HCPC invites Tampa Bay residents, advocates, community organizations, and businesses to join the 2026 Code Red World AIDS Day Weekend. Read more at the links above.

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