(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returned Nov. 20–21 for its 17th year.

There were 55 dishes and 220 beverages, the highest number of offerings to date.

For the first time ever, Celebrity Chefs Michael Mina and Todd English hosted a collaborative tasting experience as part of the event, guiding an intimate group of guests through 10 carefully constructed courses telling the story of each chef’s culinary journey, paired with beverage selections from around the world. This event was sold out.

The event is usually held outdoors on the resort’s causeway, but it moved indoors because of the rain.

This year, the resort is partnering with the Orange County Sheriff Foundation as its 2026 charity beneficiary. The nonprofit organization supports Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, employees and their families, and works to improve the quality of life for residents throughout Orange County.

This year, Swan and Dolphin donated $15,000 to the Orange County Sheriff Foundation.

For more information, visit FoodAndWineClassic.com.

Watermark Out News attended the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. View our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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