Out actor on his 25-year love affair with ‘Mamma Mia’

Mamma Mia! (L to R) Leland Burnett (Bill Austin), Victor Wallace (Sam Carmichael), and Rob Marnell (Harry Bright). (Photo by Joan Marcus)

‘Mamma Mia!’

Through Nov. 15

National Theatre

1321 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.

tickets start at $59

broadwayatthenational.com

For nearly 25 years, out actor Victor Wallace has been a big part of “Mamma Mia!”

A staple wherever hit shows are performed, the high energy juke box musical is based on songs recorded by Swedish mega-pop group ABBA. The romantic tale unfolds on an idyllic Greek Island where young bride-to-be Sophie is holding her wedding. Secretly, she’s invited a trio of men from her mother’s past, hoping that one of the three will prove to be her undetermined biological father.

Wallace came to the show as Sky, Sophie’s good-looking groom, in Las Vegas as part of the highly regarded Mandalay Bay production. Not many years later, Wallace embarked on playing an older “Mamma Mia!” character – the appealing yet regretful Sam Carmichael, a successful architect and divorced father of two (and possibly Sophie’s dad) — in numerous tours and stints on Broadway.

And now, he’s brought Sam to D.C.’s National Theatre (through Nov. 15), attracting many theatergoers eager for a repeat experience, and for some, their first time.

“I’m always surprised to learn that there are ‘Mamma Mia!” virgins out there,” says Wallace, 53. “Maybe that’s because of the show’s success, or because it’s been a part of my life for so long.”

While not touring, the handsome lyric baritone is based in his native Wisconsin. “It doesn’t make sense to keep an apartment in New York when you’re always on the road,” he says.

WASHINGTON BLADE: Frequently actors, especially those in long running shows, are asked “how do you keep it fresh?” Well, how do you?

VICTOR WALLACE: For me, I really do like ABBA’s music. I’m the type of person who can put a song on repeat for hours on end. That helps a lot. And it doesn’t hurt that “Mamma Mia!” is a fun show.

BLADE: During a break from “Mamma Mia!” you spent two weeks at Coachella Valley Repertory, playing Bruce, the closeted family man and predator in “Fun Home.” Not a warm and fuzzy guy.

WALLACE: That was different, a darker place for sure, but a great part for an actor. I don’t bring the heaviness home, I can leave that onstage, but I don’t know about doing that for months on end.

BLADE: How is it you made a quick transition from Sky to Sam in “Mamma Mia!”

WALLACE: It was all about timing. At 29, I was cast as Sky a little late, and at 34, I was a young Sam. I powdered my hair, and now I’m trying to cover the gray.

I’ve played Sam for almost 20 years. Naturally, my perspective has changed. In the beginning, I couldn’t imagine having a 20-year-old but now it’s easier.

BLADE: Were some other tours squeezed in over the years?

WALLACE: Yes, “Les Miz” and “Phantom.” I like the big ones. They’re great for my 401K.

BLADE: But it’s mostly been “Mamma Mia!” Were you always a fan?

WALLACE: Ever since I first heard ABBA on the car radio when I was a kid. For me, “Winner Takes It All” was an instant favorite. I’ve always gravitated toward the ballads.

As Sam, I sing “SOS,” “Loving Me Loving You,” and the lesser known “Our Last Summer.”

BLADE: Do you have any thoughts on the show’s staying power?

WALLACE: The movie franchise has helped. So has the gay following with “Dancing Queen” and ABBA nights at gay bars. The film “Muriel’s Wedding” [the titular lead played by Toni Collette was obsessed with ABBA] gave it a good push.

BLADE: What about “Mamma Mia!” is especially appealing to queer audiences?

WALLACE: In addition to the great music and dancing, I think it’s the themes of friendship and chosen family. While pretty universal, I feel these strike a real chord with queer theatergoers.

BLADE: Aside from your charm and talent, why do the producers keep asking you back?

WALLACE: When you’re dependable, solid, and consistent you build a reputation. But I will say this, I had to reach out to be a part of the 25th anniversary after the pandemic. And that was after I’d closed the Broadway show as Sam at the Broadhurst. I put my ego aside and sent in a reel. Sometimes you have to be the squeaky wheel.

BLADE: Eight shows a week, year after year, it must be a lot.

WALLACE: Sure, some days are harder than others. When your mindset is a little off, your body knows what to do. It’s about getting through those two hours and 40 minutes, and you’re good.

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