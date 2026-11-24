(Photo via Magnific)

ORLANDO | The Central Florida HIV Planning Council will honor the lives impacted by HIV/AIDS during its annual World AIDS Day event on Dec. 1.

The night will include connection, remembrance and hope as the council commemorates 45 years of coming together and “remaining unbreakable.”

Whitney Marshall, director of the Ryan White Foundation, says this year’s theme of “United & Unbreakable” is to honor and celebrate the work that the organization has been doing, to support people with HIV, and honor the lives of those that have been lost due to AIDS-related complications.

This year also commemorates the first U.S. AIDS cases, which were reported in 1981.

“We’re not only honoring those who have lost their lives to AIDS related complications, but also to celebrate honor the folks that are continuing to do the work to end the HIV epidemic in our area,” Marshall says.

The Central Florida HIV Planning Council says World AIDS Day is a reminder that behind every statistic is a person, every story deserves compassion and no one should have to face HIV alone.

“When it comes to HIV stigma, a lot of folks sometimes don’t realize that they are contributing to stigmatizing HIV,” Marshall shares. “I think it’s really important that folks try to educate themselves as much as possible, so there is less of that stigma, but also, they’re doing their part to know that piece of education. Because we can’t do anything about something that people don’t know anything about at all.”

Marshall notes that stigma reduction and education are important because stigma can directly create barriers that prevent people from getting care.

She says the council can directly help someone or point them in the right direction for assistance.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is the largest federally funded program in the United States that provides HIV/AIDS medical care, medications and support services.

The event includes transportation for those who may need it. They offer transportation every year to remove barriers for people to attend the event. For assistance, contact PCS before Nov. 30 at 407-835-0906.

45 Years Together: United & Unbreakable will be on Dec. 1 at Beardall Senior Center at 5: 30 p.m. Learn more at CetnralFloridaHIVPC.com.