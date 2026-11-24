The race for the next member of Congress to represent North Carolina’s 5th District, which spans central western North Carolina, including parts of the Appalachian Mountains and some northern suburbs, was a nail-biter until the very end. With just 330 votes that separated the loss of a staunch MAGA incumbent from a blue wave that has swept the country.

On Sunday, Hubbard, the Democratic nominee, unseated Rep. Virginia Foxx (R), receiving 139,769 votes compared to the incumbent’s 139,439. Many, including The Washington Post, credit — at least in part — his win to a steadfast commitment to staying true to his Christian faith and ensuring his lesbian daughter’s right to live and love how she chooses.

Well before his political career, his family’s connection to North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District went beyond the MAGA pushes of the current era. In 1932, Hubbard’s paternal grandfather, Julius C. Hubbard, helped co-found the Wilkes Journal-Patriot, which became a cornerstone of the community by focusing on local journalism, with an emphasis on government accountability reporting. From there, it passed to his father (also named Julius C. Hubbard) and then to him.

As he continued the legacy of the paper and its “sacred responsibilities” of finding news, acting as a community advocate and promoter, serving as a government watchdog, and more, Hubbard also helped uplift local addiction recovery through an organization in his neighborhood.

He married his wife, Shari, a now-retired state trooper, and had three daughters: Alicia Cassidy-Quate, a lawyer; Sydney Hubbard, a teacher; and Meredith Hubbard Smetana, a speech-language pathologist who lives in Omaha with her wife, Rachel, a firefighter.

He eventually retired after roughly 40 years at the paper, leaving it to his brother, Jule Hubbard, in 2014. Then, two years later, Donald Trump won his first presidential election, bringing with it fears of democratic erosion and backsliding on LGBTQ progress.

“The day Trump was elected the first time, my daughter Meredith called me … crying, and said, ‘Dad, every bit of progress we ever made is going to be taken away from us. These people hate me,’” Hubbard said in a clip recorded at his campaign’s first town hall in May 2025.

“I would love to tell you that other issues are [as] important to me, but that’s about as important as it gets,” Hubbard said.

“It was just so remarkably disturbing that my daughter would feel threatened like that. And that’s unacceptable in this country,” he said, recalling the 2016 phone call. Her particular fears that same-sex marriage — which had become the law of the land just a year earlier, in 2015 — could be taken away, along with her ability to love, were difficult to ignore.

The video of this memory, which gained millions of views across platforms, spoke to the sincere fear that the conservative agenda pushed by Trump and Foxx has created.

Foxx has an abysmal LGBTQ voting record that includes pushing back against the expansion of federal hate crime protections to include sexual orientation and calling the Supreme Court’s decision on marriage a “threat” to the “conscience rights of people and organizations who believe that marriage is the union of one man and one woman.”

In 2009, Foxx went so far as to call the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, which was motivated by homophobia and inspired expansive reforms in hate crime protections for LGBTQ people, “a hoax.” Foxx has since revised her statements surrounding the famous anti-LGBTQ hate crime to call them a “poor choice” of words.

“People have to live their lives the way they want to, not the way other people tell them to live,” Hubbard said. “I’ll protect any vulnerable group. I think that’s my job.”

In addition to being willing to speak out against the homophobia that has run rampant in many conservative areas of the country — even when it meant standing up to his own congresswoman — he has also been honest about some things that may have been difficult for him in other ways.

Hubbard has been honest about his 1997 arrest and charge for possessing a small amount of a controlled substance, a secondary misdemeanor under federal law. He has worked to overcome addiction and has continued working to make it easier for the people of Wilkes County to do the same by serving as a board member of the Wilkes Recovery Revolution.

“I myself have struggled with addiction, and know how tough of a battle it is. But with help, I turned my life around for the better.”

During an interview with The Washington Post, he boils his philosophy down to something as simple, and yet as important, as it should be for a congressman.

“Human beings, it’s in their nature to put people in boxes,” he told the Post. “I might have a Southern drawl and I might be from the Blue Ridge Mountains, but that doesn’t mean I’ve adopted intolerant positions.”

“I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to help others get into recovery and I look forward to continuing to do so in many capacities.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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