The 2026 midterms have come and gone, and I suppose many would expect a 45-year Florida resident and progressive activist like me to tow the party line with statements like “it was a hard-fought election and we should be proud of the progress we’ve made.”

“Just look at how close the elections were. We’re laying the groundwork for the future. We learned good lessons.” Instead, I say “poppy cock.”

I’m not underestimating the seismic shift on a national level with power going to the Democrats in both legislative chambers. Let the investigations and the impeachments begin! Here in Florida, while the fascists still hold a majority in both chambers, we did eliminate their status as a “super” majority.

We elected the biggest slate of LGBTQ+ politicians in our state’s history. I’m not discounting it was a good night overall, yet Florida voters were an enormous disappointment in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial race and don’t even get me started on Amendment 3. One has to wonder how quickly the FAFO stage will arrive for them.

My issues aren’t with what America did. There were big dramatic wins even in places like Texas and Mississippi. Great job, America!

Florida? Not so much.

My issue is what my neighbor did when they voted for crooks for both U.S. Senate and governor, not with the long-time Republican who voted blue for the first time in Kansas.

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. We picked up some important seats and allies, like Kathy Castor winning despite gerrymandering. But in the big important races we lost. I honestly don’t care if the loss was by 15 points or 1.5 points. A loss is a loss and all this sugar coating from many of my activist friends is about to give me a diabetic coma.

We lost here in Florida because despite the fact the rest of the country seems to have seen the light, a majority of Floridians just didn’t get it. Over and over and over again I’ve given the people of my home state the benefit of the doubt. Over and over and over they’ve let me down. At some point you get sick of Lucy yanking the football away.

When we’ve lost in the past I was all about post-election debriefings. What didn’t we do that we should have? How could we have delivered our message better? Was our candidate too liberal or too centrist? And on and on, ad nauseum.

But Floridians in this election said, “Yeah, I know they have no rhythm and they step all over my feet but I’m ok with continuing to dance with the fascists on my dance card. Oh, and they are robbing me blind but I think I’ll vote for them anyway.”

I’ve had it.

Moving forward I’m not going to waste a lot of time trying to reshape a political message to an audience who seems incapable of not voting against their own self interests. This a far deeper structural problem with Florida’s population that is not going to be fixed by us Democrats fiddling around with messaging. We don’t need an influx of liberals. We need an influx of people who have at least a modicum of common sense.

Perhaps one of my biggest takeaways when I look at the election results here in Florida is simple. It’s not us. It’s them.

It’s not our message or lack of one. It’s not the quality of our candidates or how awful the candidates are on the other side. It’s not whether they call us big scary socialists or drown us in culture issues. It’s not that they didn’t understand. They did and still voted for the fascists. Stupid people vote for stupid things.

That focus has had me re-evaluating where I plan to place most of my activist energy moving forward. Less focus on issues affecting a state population that seems to want to stay willfully ignorant and more on national issues that are gaining ground like passing a constitutional amendment to get money out of politics or working to be sure progressives are not overlooked by our own party.

I’m certainly still invested in my local blue bubble. In St. Petersburg, we had the enviable situation of choosing between two LGBTQ+-friendly Democrats to serve as mayor. Congratulations to Charlie Crist.

I met Mr. Crist when he came to see the LGBTQ Resource Center at the Gulfport Public Library. He was friendly and asked the sorts of questions that showed he understands our community and is not just paying lip service to it.

As one of the founders of St Pete Pride I would like to address Mayor-elect Crist directly. Your city and our celebration, which is already struggling financially, will be one of the first communities and events to be impacted by these ridiculous fascist DEI laws at the beginning of 2027.

I implore you to get with the current leadership of St Pete Pride and go into meetings with the state with firm economic impact studies of this event. St Pete Pride generates millions toward the local economy each year. It isn’t DEI, it’s economic development. The same could be said for virtually any LGBTQ+ celebration in the state.

There are plenty of opportunities to affect positive change without trying to reach audiences that aren’t listening. Come join me!

I only have so much time and so much energy I can give to political activism. I’m thankful this election has sharpened where I should put my efforts in 2027. Now we can focus on getting Pete Buttigieg elected as our next president. See you in the trenches!

Greg Stemm is a longtime resident of Pinellas County and a founder of St Pete Pride. He is an outspoken activist on many issues, including HIV/AIDS education.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube