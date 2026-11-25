The U.S. Supreme Court. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Seven LGBTQ advocacy groups on Nov. 23 filed an amicus brief in a case that challenges the Trump-Vance administration’s policy of deporting people to countries to which they have no ties.

The U.S. Supreme Court in September in a 6-3 ruling said the White House can continue the third country deportation policy.

The National Immigration Litigation Alliance, along with Human Rights First and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, filed a class action lawsuit against the policy in 2025. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case, Department of Homeland Security v. D.V.D., on Dec. 9.

Lambda Legal, Immigration Equality, Oasis Legal Services, the Council for Global Equality, Outright International, Rainbow Railroad, and ORAM (Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration) are the groups that filed the amicus brief. They argue the deportation of LGBTQ migrants to a third country — especially those that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations — places them at increased risk.

“A U.S. judge found that these refugees would likely be persecuted or tortured if sent home, and the administration responded by sending many of them somewhere else equally dangerous, without a warning and without a hearing,” said Immigration Equality Law and Policy Director Bridget Crawford, who co-wrote the brief, in a statement the Washington Blade received on Monday.

“The law is clear that the government may not deport people to countries where they face persecution or torture, and it must give them a fair opportunity to raise that fear first,” added Crawford. “These safeguards are being ignored. Notice and a meaningful chance to object are required by federal law, by our treaty obligations, and by the Constitution, and for LGBTQ refugees, they are the difference between safety and the threat of imprisonment, violence, or death.”

Oasis Legal Services Staff Attorney celia meredith said “third-country deportations place LGBTQ+ migrants in grave danger.” meredith, who does not capitalize their name, further notes their organization “has worked with many LGBTQ+ migrants who fled harm in their home countries and tried to find safety in a third country like Mexico, only to suffer brutal persecution.” The fence that marks the Mexican side of the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

“Without a correct outcome in this case, LGBTQ+ immigrants will be sent to third countries where being LGBTQ+ is illegal or where their identities place a target on their backs,” said meredith. “They will be sent without community support, without government protection, and at very high risk of being harmed.”

Council for Global Equality Managing Director Keifer Buckingham noted the case of a gay Ghanaian asylum seeker from Ghana who the Trump-Vance administration flew to Equatorial Guinea — “a country where LGBTQI+ people face high levels of violence and torture” — before he was “forcibly deported back to Ghana.”

Ghana is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.

Lawmakers in the African country earlier this year approved a bill that would, among other things, criminalize LGBTQ allyship. Ghanaian media reports indicate MPs this month rescinded its passage in order to address “inconsistencies” in it.

“The Trump administration’s practice of third country removals — including the usage of opaque bilateral agreements with countries that routinely abuse human rights — is the very embodiment of what has been a hateful and inhumane immigration policy over the last two years,” said Buckingham. “We hope the Supreme Court will see this policy for what it is: not only cruel, but illegal.”

Oliver Williams, the U.S. policy and advocacy officer for Rainbow Railroad, said the U.S. “has a legal and moral duty not to send people to countries where they will face imminent danger.” ORAM Executive Director Steve Roth made a similar argument.

“LGBTQ+ people who seek protection in the United States place enormous trust in its laws and institutions,” he said.

“For those who have already been granted protection by an immigration judge, being sent to another potentially dangerous country without a meaningful opportunity to be heard is a profound betrayal of that trust,” added Roth. “It also undermines the credibility of the United States and its commitment to protecting people fleeing persecution.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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