Despite what has been portrayed by conservative news outlets and right-wing political pundits, the 2026 midterm elections have demonstrated that voters across the country, in states both deep red and blue, are increasingly dissatisfied with the leaders running their governments up and down the ballot.

One of those voters was Brett Jones, who channeled his frustration with local law enforcement into a successful campaign for Madison County sheriff in Alabama, defeating incumbent Republican Sheriff Kevin Turner by a 53-47 percent margin.

Jones’s victory is historic not only because the Democrat flipped a local seat to blue in a state that has voted Republican in every major election since 2000, but also because he is identified as the first openly gay sheriff in the Yellowhammer State.

Alabama Equality has identified him as the state’s first openly gay sheriff. But while that distinction has drawn attention to his election, Jones told the Washington Blade that his focus is on the responsibilities of the office and the trust voters have placed in him.

“Well, honestly, I don’t kind of view it as that, you know. I’m focused on making this county one of the safest counties in America, and honestly, that just doesn’t have anything to do with me being gay or not. But, you know, I’m glad that it happened. I’m very thankful for the people that elected me, and they put an immense amount of trust into me. And, yeah, I’m looking forward to working really hard to reaching all of the campaign promises that I made.”

For Jones, the path to becoming sheriff was not something he had envisioned from childhood, unlike his husband, who, he shared with the Blade, had dreamed of a career in law enforcement from a young age. After becoming a police officer in Madison County in 2019, Jones said his decision to run came after witnessing what he considered unjust practices within the department.

“I became a police officer here in Madison County in 2019, I had no intentions of becoming the sheriff. But when you see things being done a certain way … I saw some unjust things happening, and it made me angry enough to want to run for office,” Jones told the Blade during a phone interview Monday. “This was not a childhood dream.”

His background as a former Navy SEAL also helped shape the priorities he intends to bring to the sheriff’s office, particularly when it comes to preparing deputies for the demands of law enforcement. Jones said the emphasis on training he experienced in the military is something he wants to see reflected in local policing.

“Training is a big part of being a Navy SEAL, and I’ve always felt that police don’t get enough training. So, obviously, that’s got to be a priority for me. As far as the campaign goes there’s this ‘the only way to get me to quit is to kill me’ mentality, and that’s sort of what I developed through the SEAL teams and through that whole process. It gave me the determination and the motivation to keep pushing, even when it seemed like it was an impossible task.”

Jones’s military service and personal experiences also made him a prominent figure in LGBTQ history well before his campaign for sheriff. In 2014, he released his book, “Pride: The Story of the First Openly Gay Navy Seal,” which details his coming-out story, including the moment his mother overheard him speaking on the phone with a gay friend during his youth.

“My mom told me homosexuals go straight to hell,” Jones told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “My dad said he wasn’t going to have me infecting our family with that disease.”

Shortly afterward, Jones said, his family kicked him out of their home, leaving him to spend the night in a cheap motel, where he contemplated suicide. Not long after, he joined the Navy, where he served for 10 years.

“He had served for six years and two deployments on demanding, secretive missions when his homosexuality was discovered,” the newspaper reported.

That emphasis on accountability and seeing things through was also central to his campaign. Among the changes Jones has proposed is having independent agencies investigate deaths that occur inside the Madison County Jail, rather than leaving those investigations to the sheriff’s office itself.

“This all came about because there have been a large number of deaths happening in the Madison County Jail, and they were all being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve always thought that that was a conflict of interest because you could be potentially investigating your own crime so, it goes back to that whole transparency thing,” he explained.

Jones said independent investigations would help ensure that incidents inside the jail receive outside scrutiny rather than being handled exclusively by the agency responsible for overseeing the facility.

His idea of transparency, he explained, involves outside checks to ensure systems are working the way they should be.

“If I have an agency that I have no ties to come in and does an investigation on somebody that passes away in the jail, and then they do their investigation, and we post the results of that investigation, I don’t think you can get any more transparent than that.”

For Jones, the issue extends beyond individual investigations to the relationship between law enforcement and the people it serves. He said the authority that comes with wearing a badge should never be separated from public accountability, adding that he intends to be transparent even when doing so could reflect poorly on his administration.

“It all goes back to the people. The office serves the people, and that power of the badge comes from the people … oftentimes gets lost in the shuffle in silly political games. I’m a unique candidate in that I don’t care if I don’t get reelected. I’m going to do this job. I’m going to be transparent about it, and I’m going to tell people what’s going on, even if it makes me look bad.”

Those concerns became a defining part of his challenge to Turner. Jones said his campaign submitted four Freedom of Information Act requests seeking information about multiple deaths and overdoses inside the jail, as well as county payments related to lawsuits and settlements. He said none received a response.

“It was a combination of a few things — but the secrets — I believe that people were tired of it. People were tired of not answering the questions. During our campaign, we submitted four different FOIA requests that all went unanswered. They were very simple questions. We asked how many people have died in the jail since 2018. We asked how many people had been treated for overdoses in the jail since 2018 because we knew that there was a drug problem in that jail, and we wanted to show people that it hasn’t been resolved.”

Jones also pointed to questions surrounding the county’s legal settlements and the death of a sheriff’s office dog, which he said was never publicly reported. He described the lack of information surrounding the dog’s death as another example of what he considered a broader failure of transparency.

“We also asked how much the county has paid in lawsuits or settlements for lawsuits, and I know that answer..But again, not even an attempt to answer. And then there was the death of a dog that went unreported, and I had a big heartburn with that because I view these dogs as officers.”

Jones said the public deserves to know what happened to the animal and what steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents. He compared the death of the dog, which he views as an officer, to the death of a law enforcement officer, arguing that both warrant public scrutiny and an investigation.

“If an officer dies, it deserves an investigation. The people need to know how this happened and what we’re going to do to prevent it from happening in the future. And that dog’s death was completely swept under the rug. We asked those questions, and they went unanswered. And we showed the receipts for that. I think people really didn’t like that.”

He said his campaign also made a point of engaging directly with voters, including those who raised difficult questions about his platform and record. Jones contrasted that approach with what he characterized as Turner’s reluctance to address uncomfortable questions.

“Through the campaign people would ask us tough questions, we would answer them. I was very active on different social media to be as responsive as we possibly could, and really answer those tough questions. People ask tough questions, and I thought that was a good thing. I believe that my competition, the incumbent, avoided those tough questions, and I think people really saw that.”

Beyond his law enforcement platform, Jones’s election carries significance for LGBTQ representation in a state where openly gay officials in positions of authority have historically been less visible and which has also experienced anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.

In 2023, Alabama saw a seven percent increase in anti-LGBTQ hate crimes, according to the Alabama Political Reporter, which reported that hate crimes had climbed to unprecedented levels across all categories, not just anti-LGBTQ violence.

Asked whether he hopes his victory could change perceptions of LGBTQ people working in law enforcement, Jones said he would welcome that outcome, but that changing perceptions was not why he ran for office. Jason White and Brett Jones (Photo courtesy of Brett Jones)

“That would be fantastic if it did. I mean, the only thing that we can do is our best, and how people take that is how people take that. I try to spend little time worrying about what other people think.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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