Florida elects largest LGBTQ+ legislative caucus in state history

(Graphic courtesy Equality Florida/Facebook)

TALLAHASSEE | Florida voters made history Nov. 3, electing the largest LGBTQ+ legislative caucus in state history.

While high-profile races for Florida governor and the U.S. senate narrowly went to Republicans, Florida Democrats secured a number of key victories. The party broke the GOP’s supermajority in the state House and more.

Five openly LGBTQ+ candidates were elected to the Florida Legislature Nov. 3.

In Central Florida, Samuel Vilchez Santiago became the first LGBTQ+ person and immigrant elected to represent House District 43 Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet became the first DREAMer elected to the state legislature in HD 42. Dr. Jane Aman, meanwhile, flipped her seat in HD 37.

In Tampa Bay, Luis Salazar flipped Hillsborough County’s HD 64 while Todd Delmay flipped HD 101 in South Florida. Each seat was previously held by a Democrat who switched their party affiliation to Republican.

The victors will join state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando and Rep. Mitch Rosenwald from South Florida in Tallahassee. Together, at eight legislators, they will form the state’s largest LGBTQ+ caucus ever.

Equality Florida Action PAC was first to celebrate the news.

“In an absolute repudiation of the DeSantis era of anti-gay and anti-trans attacks, Florida now has a record seven LGBTQ legislators, half of them in red-to-blue districts,” Executive Director Joe Saunders shared Nov. 3.

“Representation is power, especially when those who have been targeted and used as political pawns demand a seat at the tables of power,” he continued. “Florida’s LGBTQ legislative caucus will now be its largest size ever, powered by incredible candidates whose stories reflect the vibrant diversity of the state itself.”

The caucus will mean “better policy, fiercer advocacy and voices that have too long been sidelined or demonized squarely in the conversation,” Saunders added. “And it’s no surprise that these champions led the way in shattering the Republican supermajorities in Tallahassee, paving the way for a new chapter in Florida.”

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The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus also celebrated their victories. They noted endorsed candidates “handily flipped seats and won by overwhelming margins across the state.

“Caucus Vice President Luis Salazar has been elected to the State House from Hillsborough County in District 64, Samuel Vilchez Santiago took House District 43 in Orange County, and former Dolphin Democrats President Todd Delmay ousted a Republican turncoat in Broward’s District 101,” President Kristen Browde shared.

With Florida’s “largest ever contingent of out legislators” and the Republican supermajority broken, she added, “Republicans will no longer be able to ram through its slate of hate.”

“Our message: can’t stop, won’t stop,” Browde concluded. “The 2028 campaign starts now.”

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Other candidates also made LGBTQ+ history Nov. 3.

Quinnie Perez won Seat 1 in the election for the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, becoming the state’s first transgender elected official.

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