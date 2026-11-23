Equality Florida staff members with Tampa Gala honoree Dave Decker (C). (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | Equality Florida held its annual Tampa Gala Nov. 20 at the Shanna & Bryan Glazer JCC, where attendees raised over $700,000 to fund the nonprofit’s work statewide.

Themed “In Full Color,” the gala was emceed by Alex Quinto and his drag alter ego Alice Marie Gripp. After networking, the evening’s program began with a video message from Director of Transgender Equality Angelique Godwin to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance 2026.

“The best version of Florida is one where everyone gets the chance to enjoy its beauty, is treated with the dignity, and the respect they deserve — a Florida where we all get the chance to live full lives,” she noted. “But every day, trans people are being told we don’t deserve that Florida or the chance to thrive. And too often, trans people in Florida and around the country are being robbed of their freedom to just live.

“Trans Day of Remembrance is a moment to reflect on the lives stolen from us by hate, to remind ourselves of the human cost of bigotry, and to ask ourselves what we are willing to do to make the world better for trans people,” she shared. The video then listed the lives that are known to have been lost this year.

Speakers included Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who said her “heart is filled with Pride every single day, being able to represent such an incredible community.” She reflected on this year’s inaugural Pride of Tampa, perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index and noted the gala would be her last as the city’s leader.

“Seven years ago, the people in this room decided that Tampa was ready to see itself in full color and elect the first big old lesbian mayor,” she said to laughter and applause. “I know whoever stands here next year and leads the city will be leading a city where nobody has to ask whether they are welcome.”

Senior Director of Communications Strategy Brandon Wolf delivered the evening’s keynote. He reflected on significant wins from Florida Democrats, including the election of the state’s largest LGBTQ+ legislative caucus ever, detailed in our current issue.

Wolf introduced Luis Salazar and Ashley Herrmann, two of the newly elected state representatives, as well as LGBTQ+ ally and state Sen. Brian Nathan. He said it was important to do so because representation matters.

“We know in this room better than most people exactly what they’re going up against in Tallahassee,” he said. “We know, as a community, that turning what matters into reality is not easy work… there is nothing easy about taking on a political machine that built its entire brand by targeting our families.

“There’s nothing easy about dismantling systems that banned our books, censored our curriculum and promised us that hating our neighbor just a little more would solve all our problems,” he continued. “No legislature can keep us from being proud of who we are. No legislature can keep us from building our families, from raising our kids, from making our communities better… we’re not surprised at how we flexed our power at the polls because we earned the power we have.”

Deputy Director of Development Nick Machuca subsequently led a fundraising effort, raising over $114,000 in the room alone, funds bolstered through the evening’s silent auction, a generous match and other efforts. He then presented the evening’s Voice for Equality Award.

Equality Florida recognized Tampa Bay photojournalist Dave Decker for his commitment to his craft. They called him “a beloved member of Tampa’s creative and progressive worlds, whose work captures our community’s vivid spirit in full color.” Entertainment and dancing closed the festivities.

Watermark Out News was proud to sponsor and attend this year’s gala. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Watermark Out News has reached out to Equality Florida for a final fundraising total and will update this story once the information is received.

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