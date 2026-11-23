Members of the community join hands outside Logan Circle VIDA Fitness on Nov. 21, 2026. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service at the Logan Circle VIDA Fitness on Nov. 21.

The memorial service took place nine days after a gunman killed James “Jimmy” Stuart, a gay man who was a member of Stonewall Sports, while he worked out at the gym. The gunman later shot five other people while barricaded in his penthouse apartment in the Metropole in which the gym is located before he died by suicide.

Stuart was the Metropole’s property manager. The gunman had been in a long-running legal dispute with the building’s HOA and EJF Real Estate Services, the company that managed the Metropole, over water damage and mold in his apartment.

Stuart’s mother and other relatives, D.C. Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George, Capital Pride Alliance President Ryan Bos, and Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs Director Ben de Guzman are among those who attended the memorial.

Memorial service participants — many of them wore purple t-shirts that said “Vida Strong” —formed a human chain that stretched from the gym near the corner of 15th and P Streets, N.W., to 16th Street, N.W., and passed a kettlebell in tribute to Stuart. The Foundry United Methodist Church on 16th Street, N.W., also ringed their bells during the memorial service.

VIDA Fitness owner David von Storch, VIDA Fitness President Aaron Moore, and D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) spoke. VIDA Fitness owner David von Storch speaks at a memorial service outside the Logan Circle VIDA Fitness on Nov. 21, 2026. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“We are here to remember Jimmy Stuart, to honor his life, to support those who were injured and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy, and to remind one another that even in our darkest moments, we do not have to stand alone,” said von Storch.

“Jimmy was part of this community,” he added.

Pinto in her remarks specifically thanked outgoing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her administration for their response to the shooting, along with the first responders and other city agencies that responded to the scene “in under a minute.” (Bowser had been scheduled to speak, but a spokesperson told the Washington Post a “schedule conflict” prevented her from attending. Bowser and Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll on Thursday visited the makeshift memorial outside of the gym.)

The Ward 2 Democrat thanked Moore and “the entire VIDA team” and acknowledged Stuart’s family who attended the memorial service. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“I’m so sorry that we’re all here today in this moment of tragedy, but we love you and the entire VIDA team,” said Pinto. “We stand with you all, and what you all and we have gone through is everybody’s plight, and we’re not going anywhere.”

“This doesn’t end today,” she added.

The gym opened for two hours after the memorial service ended — Stuart’s nephew, Chris Stocker, paid tribute to his uncle by finishing the workout that he was doing when he was killed.