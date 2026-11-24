Joy Ride supporters reveal this year’s initial fundraising total Nov. 21. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Joy Ride completed its third annual trek from Orlando to St. Petersburg Nov. 21, revealing an initial fundraising total of $253,474 at Cocktail.

The two-day, 165-mile cycling fundraiser is organized by Fab Adventures, Inc. Like the SMART Ride before it, 100% of funds raised support Florida nonprofits, including Central Florida’s Miracle of Love and Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care.

Rounding out the list are Broward House, Compass and Pridelines. Representatives for each attended the closing ceremony after riders cycled into Albert Whitted Park earlier that day.

“Rain or shine, we did it!” organizers shared afterwards. “This weekend was a true testament to endurance, determination and overcoming adversity. The conditions weren’t easy, but our incredible riders pushed through for a cause greater than themselves. No matter the challenges, we ride through them together.”

The closing party featured entertainment from local favorites like Veronica Foxx and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum India Ferrah. View photos here.

Fundraising for the Joy Ride continues through Dec. 31 and will support each of the agencies. FAB Adventures President Tom Manning told Watermark Out News participants hope to raise over $300,000 by the end of the year.

View our photos from the closing party below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

For more information about the Joy Ride and to make a donation, visit TheJoyRideFL.org.

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