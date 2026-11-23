Matthew Shepard’s ashes were interred at the Washington National Cathedral in 2018. The cathedral on Dec. 1, 2026, will commemorate what would have been the murdered gay college student’s 50th birthday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C.’s Washington National Cathedral has announced it is inviting the public to attend a special event commemorating what would have been Matthew Shepard’s 50th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The announcement says the event will include a “service of Holy Eucharist that includes prayers, readings, and music reflecting on Matthew’s life and legacy.”

It says the Rt. Rev. Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop to be ordained in the Episcopal Church, will preach, and Matthew’s parents, Dennis and Judy Shepard, who founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation, which advocates for LGBTQ equality and support, will offer remarks.

Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student, was beaten to death in one of the nation’s most notorious anti-gay hate crimes in October 1998 while tied to a fence in a field outside Laramie, Wyo. The two young male perpetrators, one of whom pleaded guilty of first-degree murder and the other who was convicted of the same charge, were sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

“Matthew’s death in 1998 at the age of 21, from a vicious anti-gay hate crime, shocked the conscience of the nation and electrified the movement for LGBTQ rights,” the Washington National Cathedral statement announcing the Dec. 1 event says.

“Matthew’s remains were interred at the Cathedral on October 26, 2018, 20 years after his death,” the statement continues. “Here in the safety of the Cathedral, he has a home and pilgrims have a place to honor a young man who changed the nation.”

According to the statement, the cathedral’s St. Joseph’s Chapel, “Matthew’s final resting place, will be open throughout the day [on Dec. 1] for those who would like to offer their respects, light a candle, or pray.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 1 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Washington National Cathedral’s main chapel at 3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. There is no admission charge for attending in person, and the event will be broadcast live Cathedral’s YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/wncathedral.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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