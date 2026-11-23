(Photo via Michelle Woods’ Facebook.)

TAMPA BAY | Michelle Bone Woods, owner of National Bearded Empress Pageantry Systems, died Oct. 28. She was 45.

Woods was a beloved LGBTQ+ advocate in Tampa Bay and beyond. National Bearded Empress was billed as the premier system for bearded artists and entertainers, one where “gender no longer wins the crown.”

Woods launched a GoFundMe earlier this year after her life “changed in ways I never expected.” She advised she was unable to work “due to ongoing medical issues related to a chronic condition.”

The advocate was “hospitalized with acute respiratory failure, where doctors discovered a pulmonary embolism.” The funds were being sought to help her as she recovered.

News of Woods’ death was shared via social media Nov. 22 by Texas entertainer Cecilia Ford. The entertainer is the system’s current empress.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Michelle Bone Woods. She passed away on October 28 after 45 years on this plane,” Ford wrote. Watermark Out News republishes her words with permission.

“Michelle was a fierce friend who protected all that she cherished,” she continued. “And she LOVED bearded drag! Her vision to make National Bearded Empress Pageantry Systems a premier institution for bearded pageantry for all people, regardless of gender, was what fueled my desire to commit myself to her and her vision.”

Ford noted that Woods loved drag, queer people and the nightlife industry. She wrote that the advocate “was quick with a joke and … will be deeply missed by the countless people whose lives she touched and whose journeys were made a little easier with her by their side.”

Ford tells Watermark Out News she and others had grown concerned about Woods as of late. She discovered her obituary online after she was unable to reach her by phone.

“Michelle Stephanie Woods passed on October 28, 2026, at the age of 45,” it reads. “Born on August 21, 1981, in Dearborn, Michigan, Michelle lived in Port Charlotte, Florida.”

“We are all so shocked,” Ford says. “… She was a jewel of a human!”

Tributes have poured in since news spread. National Bearded Empress 2023 and Haus of Bone member Aquariius was among them.

“Getting to be National Bearded Empress 2023 was one of the most life changing moments for me and all of that was thanks to the huge LOVE Michelle had for us and for bearded drag,” the Tampa Bay entertainer shared via social media, her words also republished with permission.

Aquariius credited Woods as the reason she “felt brave enough to try” competing, calling her “the reason that National Bearded Empress cheered everyone on and sent love to everyone.”

“There is not enough love in the world and we just lost a whole lot of it,” she added. “To my National Bearded family – I love you tons, we are strong and we won’t let Michelle’s name fade.”

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