Friends of James Stuart, 46, have issued a Go Fund Me appeal. (Photo via GoFundMe)

Friends and family members of two of the victims of the Nov. 12 shooting at D.C.’s VIDA Fitness gym in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood, one of whom was shot to death, have appealed for financial support for funeral and medical expenses.

Friends of James “Jimmy” Stuart, 46, the manager of the condominium building where VIDA Fitness is located on the ground floor and who D.C. police say was fatally shot by lone gunman Matt Wade Lambert, have issued a Go Fund Me appeal seeking financial support for funeral and memorial service arrangements for Stuart.

People who knew Stuart say he identified as a gay man who worked for the building in which VIDA Fitness, owned by gay businessman David von Storch, is located.

According to police statements, after fatally shooting Stuart, Lambert barricaded himself in his seventh-floor apartment in the condo building where he lived and began shooting at people on the street and sidewalks below, wounding five others, including Minnesota resident Susan Thurston Hamerski, a gun violence prevention advocate who came to D.C. to attend her daughter’s wedding.

A separate Go Fund Me appeal issued by daughter Madeleine says her mother was shot in the face, has survived but faces large medical expenses for multiple surgeries and rehabilitative treatment.

“Thanks to the brilliant work of her trauma team in D.C., Mom is now in stable condition,” Madeline states in her Go Fund Me appeal. “But her road ahead will be long and hard. She faces multiple surgeries to restore function to her jaw and tongue, reconstructive surgery to repair her face, and months of rehabilitative therapy,” the statement says.

Police have said information they obtained through their investigation shows that shooter Lambert targeted building manager Stuart because he blamed him and other building officials for not adequately responding to Lambert’s complaints about water leaks and mold inside his apartment.

“While nothing can take away the pain or fill the void James has left behind, this fundraiser has been created to help cover James’s funeral and memorial expenses and ensure he receives the meaningful and dignified farewell he deserves,” the Go Fund Me appeal by his friends states.

“During this incredibly difficult time, it is hoped that James’s loved ones can focus on grieving, remembering, and honoring James without the added worry of these unexpected expenses,” the message says.

The Go Fund Me appeals for James Stuart and Susan Thurston Hamerski can be accessed here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-the-life-of-james-stuart

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-susan-t-hamerskis-recovery-from-mass-shooting

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